Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Elon Announces His Unexpected Title at DOGE: Says 'Hardly Glorious,' But We Have to Have It

 By Jack Davis  December 10, 2024 at 9:10am
Fixing the basics is the first step to fixing government, Elon Musk wrote Monday in announcing his preferred title as he begins his work to repair the federal government.

Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are heading President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

In a post on X, Musk said the sad state of federal IT systems ensures inefficiency.

“The Federal government computers & software are in such bad shape that they often cannot verify that payments are not fraud, waste or abuse!” he wrote.

“That’s why the government can’t pass basic audits. They often LITERALLY don’t know where your tax dollars went. It’s insane,” he wrote.

Musk said his title is nothing grand.

“My preferred title in the new administration is Volunteer IT Consultant. Need to fix the IT infrastructure in order to make government work,” he wrote.

“This is a grind & hardly glorious, but we can’t make government efficient & fix the deficit if the computers don’t work.”

Musk also posted about a 2019 report saying 10 federal IT systems cost $337 million alone to operate and had known security vulnerabilities.

The General Accounting Office updated that report in 2023.

“Each year, the U.S. government spends over $100 billion on information technology. Most of that will be used to operate and maintain existing systems, including aging — or ‘legacy’ — systems. These systems can be costly to maintain and vulnerable to hackers,” the GAO wrote.

It also noted that, as of May 2023,  two of the 10 systems identified years ago, Department of Transportation and the Office of Personnel Management, had still not implemented changes.

The GAO report noted that as of 2019, one system used by a federal agency was 51 years old.

The updated report noted that as of 2019, “several of the federal government’s most critical legacy systems used outdated languages, had unsupported hardware and software, and were operating with known security vulnerabilities.”

The report also noted that the GAO had sent the Office of Management and Budget “guidance directing agencies to identify systems needing modernization.”

“While OMB had drafted such guidance, it has not yet been issued. Doing so would provide greater assurance that the risks of continuing to operate legacy systems are being addressed government-wide,” the report said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




