DOJ to Attorneys: Call Them ‘Illegal Immigrants,’ Not ‘Undocumented Workers’

According to an email obtained by CNN, the Department of Justice has now ordered attorneys to use the phrase “illegal immigrants” instead of “undocumented immigrants.”

This is in reference to people who enter the country illegally, according to The Daily Caller, as reported through the email obtained by CNN.

CNN reports that the email says that “illegal alien” is the proper term to refer to people who enter the country illegally, according to the U.S. code.

.@CNN obtained a DOJ email that instructs “U.S. attorneys offices not to use the term “undocumented” immigrants and instead refer to someone illegally in the U.S. as “an illegal alien,”” #immigration https://t.co/O3ZLd3dOcT pic.twitter.com/TgMe5ZMimE — Laura Lynch (@LLynch1) July 25, 2018

“The word ‘undocumented’ is not based in US code and should not be used to describe someone’s illegal presence in the country,” the email read.

It also says that a person who is in the country illegally is to be described by the country of their origin.

However, green card holders or U.S. citizens are to always be referred to as citizens of whatever city or state in which they reside, and their statuses are only to be mentioned if it is particularly important to the individual case.

The DOJ defines this change as wanting to “clear up some confusion and to be consistent in the way we draft our releases,” according to CNN.

The issue of how exactly to refer to illegal immigrants has been a long-standing issue within multiple media outlets.

In particular, this issue is especially important in terms of news releases and writing. Their goal is to implement more consistency in news releases.

The DOJ did not deny that this email is authentic and contributed to the points about desired consistency.

This is an especially important step for the Trump administration in its fight against illegal immigration, according to The Daily Caller,

Illegal immigration is already an established and monumental issue for the upcoming mid-term election in November.

Meanwhile, the president has deployed the National Guard to the southern border to help guard against immigrants entering the country without documentation.

According to The Daily Caller, the United States Border Patrol Chief Agent Rodolfo Karisch said to the House Homeland Security subcommittee, “I think people seem to look at this as simply an immigration matter, which it’s not, you’re looking at still a war on terror that we’re fighting.”

He also added that Trump’s deployment of the National Guard has helped situations at the southern border.

