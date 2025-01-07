DOJ Reports It Has Uncovered 'Additional Criminal Conduct' by NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department officials submitted a new court filing on Monday alleging that New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams was involved in criminal behavior that extends beyond their initial indictment made last fall.

The motion said that prosecutors have new evidence, but did not explicitly indicate what that information revealed, according to a report from Politico.

“Although the indictment and discovery provide Adams with more than sufficient information as to his alleged co-conspirators and aiders and abettors, law enforcement has continued to identify additional individuals involved in Adams’s conduct, and to uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams,” Edward Kim, the acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, wrote in the filing.

Kim added that providing a specific list of evidence, called a bill of particulars, to Adams’s legal team would create a situation in which Adams could attempt to tamper with witnesses.

“The Indictment provides ample cause to believe that as potential witnesses became known to Adams and his allies, measures were taken to influence their testimony,” Kim continued.

He noted that a staffer for Adams asked a business owner to destroy relevant information for the case, a fact already revealed in the first indictment published in September.

“And even without a likelihood of physical violence, the threat of witness tampering further supports denial of a bill of particulars in a white-collar case,” the prosecutor continued.

Adams addressed the new developments in his case at an unrelated news conference.

“Even Ray Charles can see what is going on,” Adams said, per Politico.

“I have an attorney, Alex Spiro, who is handling that,” he added.

“I’ve said over and over again: I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Adams was charged with bribery, campaign finance, and conspiracy offenses after he allegedly “used his prominent positions in New York City government to obtain illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel” from foreign sources, according to a September news release from the Justice Department.

Adams allegedly sought and received luxury overseas travel from foreign businesspeople and “at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him” when he served as president of Brooklyn Borough, according to the release.

He also “sought illegal campaign contributions” to his 2021 campaign for New York City mayor from foreign nationals, as well as “other things of value,” the DOJ claimed.

Adams faces a trial in April over the indictments, according to Politico.

He has pleaded not guilty.

