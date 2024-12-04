Golden Age: NYC Mayor Adams Begins War on Criminal Illegals, Tells Media 'Cancel Me'

President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election felt like a turning point in world history.

Among other things, Trump’s election represented a repudiation of cancel culture and a defiant message to the Democrat-dominated ruling class.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City personified both of those glorious developments when, first, he pledged to work with incoming border czar Tom Homan to rid the city of criminal illegal immigrants and, second, with admirable bravado, dared the media to “cancel” him for doing so.

“I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we’re gonna address those who are harming our citizens,” Adams said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

By definition, of course, all illegal immigrants have broken the law. But Adams confined his remarks to those who have committed additional crimes against American citizens.

Still, in recent years not many elected Democrats have gone even that far. One reporter, therefore, sought clarification, at which point Adams reminded everyone that powerful Democrats once took the same position.

“I want you to all go back and google Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Google what they said about those who commit crimes in our city,” the mayor said.

Indeed, Democrats like Clinton and Obama once did talk about border security. But that changed when they decided to smear ordinary Americans as “deplorables” and “clingers,” exported their jobs, and tried to replace those people by importing new voters.

Then, when Americans turned to Trump, the Clintons and Obamas of the world denounced them as bigots.

Thus, voicing opposition to illegal immigration made one a target of cancel culture, itself a symptom of Marxism-infested totalitarian wokeness.

As Adams noted, cancel culture made people “afraid to be honest about the truth.”

“Well, cancel me,” Adams told reporters in a defiant tone, “because I’m going to protect the people of this city.”

“And if you come into this country and this city and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers — and innocent migrants and asylum-seekers — this is not the mayor you want to be in the city under,” he added.

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will work with Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan regarding deportations “Cancel me, I don’t care” pic.twitter.com/8nXolPEhgi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 3, 2024

Adams, of course, has stood virtually alone among elected Democrats in complaining about President Joe Biden’s open border. The mayor’s criticisms qualified as tepid, but at least he made them.

In related news, perhaps, Biden’s Justice Department has subjected Adams to an FBI raid and a federal indictment.

With Trump and Homan riding into town, however, Adams has no reason to defer to the outgoing administration or to refrain from telling the truth about criminal migrants, and that alone amounts to a microcosm of a much broader liberation many have undoubtedly felt since Election Day.

