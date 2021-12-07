Are you Ready For It?

Taylor Swift is continuing to shatter records and Long Live. The rerelease of her fan-favorite song, “All Too Well,” at over 10 minutes, has broken the record for the longest song to take the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — which literally makes her, the 1.

The brilliant songstress, classy as always, sent flowers to Don McLean, whose song “American Pie” set the record in 1972, that holds a runtime of about eight and a half minutes.

McLean, showing he was Mr. Perfectly Fine, posted a photo of the bouquet on Instagram with the caption, “What a class act! Thank you Taylor Swift for the flowers and note.”

Never in his Wildest Dreams did he think that this record would be broken, for it had been nearly 50 years. Only Peace is between him and Swift.

The note that Swift had included showed she had Style and class, saying, “I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me. Sending love, one writer of LONG SONGS to another.”

Despite being overthrown by the queen, The Man showed that there was no Bad Blood between himself and Swift and that he was a Better Man because of it.

“There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power,” he said, according to a statement on his website.

“American Pie’ remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

Who is worse? Jake Gyllenhaal Scooter Braun

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Jake Gyllenhaal: 0% (0 Votes) Scooter Braun: 0% (0 Votes)

On top of this record, Swift has also hit it Out of the Woods with the most simultaneous U.S. Hot 100 entries by a woman, with 26 songs being from the album making the Hot 100 chart, according to the Guinness World Records.

“The record was previously 18 songs, which she set in 2019 with the album, ‘Lover,'” Guinness noted.

Swift’s Enchanted songwriting paired with her Clean and creative marketing is why her fans Stay, Stay, Stay.

From watching Swift host fans at her own home, to listening to the latest SuperStar showcase her latest album, to seeing her willingness to add a personal touch to her social media and adhere to the trends, fans have countless reasons to explain why she hasn’t gone Invisible or been on The Outside of the music industry.

While many may hyperfocus on her politics and be quick to say she Should’ve Said No to jumping into the political realm, it is undeniable that she is Fearless and will never fail to Speak Now when she is passionate about something.

She brings a sense of authenticity to the music industry that seems to be missing in the days of autotune and songs written by robotic producers who assume the wants and needs of the audiences.

She holds a Delicate, poetic talent that starts from the Holy Ground of her first album. Her Sad Beautiful Tragic words that she can string together into Starlight on a whim is something that not every artist is capable of doing, and for that, it should be recognized.

Whether she writes Fifteen more albums or 22 more, Swift will be a household name that we know All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation