Donald Trump, ‘Fire and Fury’… and Uncle Art

I am always fascinated by how the more things change the more they stay the same. One recent mainstream media statement announced the Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia has now moved beyond the “witch hunt phase” into serious investigation.

Of course, the very statement implies previous phases were in fact witch hunting excursions.

My favorite examples are the frequently published statements of mental health professionals that the president is mentally ill or unfit to serve. This pseudo-analysis goes on steroids with the book by frequently discredited journalist, Michael Wolff; even CNN denounces it.

The trouble is none of these mental health clowns have ever met or examined the president. Their opinions are about as valid as my recipe for crepes Suzette, a dish I’ve never tasted, let alone prepared.

And then there is my Uncle Art.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Uncle Art was one of the world’s foremost male chauvinists. He believed women could not fly jet aircraft because (he believed) them incapable of snap decisions; ditto for spacecraft. (Even if we believed his irrational attitude about women and decision making we would find him hoisted on his own petard per spaceflight. Reality is things happen so slowly in space flight — ask anyone who has been there — the safest thing is to take one’s time in decision making when crisis comes. Snap decisions are recipes for disaster.)

What are the mental liabilities of President Trump? He is thin-skinned; show me a political figure who is not. He is full of himself; show me a person seeking office who does not think himself God’s gift. He doesn’t understand how things really work in Washington, and doesn’t really care; he is not “one of the boys” and despises those who are.

Here we have hit the real sticking point; yet here also is the core of Trump’s appeal.

His January health evaluation — by a hands-on admiral and medical doctor — found him mentally and physically healthy, prompting social media calls for him to submit to examination on national television. (Seriously?) The sticking point remains.

Do you think Donald Trump has done a better job in his first year than Barack Obama did in his? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Trump is derided for having but one major legislative victory his first year in office — the tax reform bill. (Barack Obama had only one achievement in 2009, that being Obamacare.) Yet Trump has achieved much while both parties dithered and wrangled in Congress.

He has cut the illegal immigration rate by more than half and brought the Islamic State group to its knees. This while the stock market is soaring and the economy growing by more than 3 percent, something never achieved in the last administration. Much of the booming employment market is due to Trump de-regulatory action. Give him the credit since so much comes from executive orders — within the law — while Congress wrings its hands.

These achievements are matters of record. More controversial — because many wish they had not occurred — are cutting funds to the anti-Semitic UNESCO, UNRWA and sister United Nations agencies, withdrawal from climate change accords and release of forbidden federal lands for energy exploration. I heartily bless him for it all.

His most derided activities include his commitment to “Trump’s border wall” and moving the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Yet both commitments are simply obeying American law, something past presidents lacked both courage and humility to do. I say, “Praise the Lord” for him.

RELATED: The Left Doesn’t Believe Anything Is Sinful… Except Voting for Trump

What does one do when a president one hates keeps accomplishing things others booted — and within the law despite unrelenting efforts to claim he disregards law? What does one do when women keep flying jet aircraft well despite an undying conviction they cannot? One can keep hating and/or putting women down despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Or one can recognize the inherent danger in needing to believe despite all evidence and choose discovery over prejudice.

It is called repentance; it always leads to blessing and personal rebirth.

My Uncle Art was also one who could accept responsibility when he found himself in the wrong. One day when this high school graduate was haranguing me and anyone who would listen about the state of public education I offered a rebuttal to one of his points. He turned on me in outrage that one so much younger had presumed to correct him, saying, “Who made you an expert on public education?” When I said, in a soft voice, “Masters Degree in Education and 20 years’ experience might have done it,” he immediately confessed he had so run away with his emotions he forgot my very real expertise.

He apologized for his outburst and we moved on in forgiveness.

This thing called repentance really does lead to blessing and personal rebirth.

James A. Wilson is the author of “Living As Ambassadors of Relationships,” “The Holy Spirit and the End Times” and “Kingdom in Pursuit.” He can be reached via email at [email protected]

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.