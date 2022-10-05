Parler Share
Chris Cuomo of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time speaks onstage during the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019, in New York City.
Chris Cuomo of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time speaks onstage during the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019, in New York City. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

'I Don't Want to Hear About Biden': Disgraced Former CNN Anchor Whines about Biden Being Called Out for Multiple Gaffes

 By Jack Davis  October 4, 2022 at 5:28pm
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is attacking critics of President Joe Biden who have pounced upon last week’s major gaffe in which he called out to a dead member of Congress as if expecting her to be in the audience of an event.

On Sept. 28, Biden called out for deceased Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, according to The New York Times, prompting a new round of mockery for the mistake.

On his recent Apple podcast, Cuomo claimed Biden had “obviously forgotten” about her death, according to Fox News.

“In this situation, I do not have much appetite for hearing people on the right, say ‘Listen to the gaffe!’” he said.

Cuomo said former President Donald Trump made more mistakes than Biden.

“You were awfully quiet about one of the most egregious gaffe machines I’ve ever seen in politics in my life, who was the former president. From pronunciation, from ‘Thailand’ to not knowing Puerto Rico is part of the country to like one hundred things that weren’t just false but like pure absurdity. You guys said nothing!” he said.

“So I don’t want to hear about Biden,” he said, using the words “ugly” and “games” for those focusing on the president’s mistakes.

“We had discussions in the White House with the Vice President and the people around them about invoking the 25th Amendment and now you just want to point at Biden when you said nothing about him?” he said.

Cuomo also jabbed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her handling of the comment, saying she made the situation worse.

“She played the game. It’s hard to argue that she’s doing a good job,” he said.

On Sept. 28, Jean-Pierre used the phrase “top of mind” 14 times when explaining Biden’s remark, according to Fox News.

During the briefing, Jean-Pierre initially said, “She was of top of mind for the President,” according to a White House transcript of the briefing.

“And, again, I think people can understand, I think the American people out there who, you know, watch the briefing from time to time, maybe at this moment, will understand when someone is at top of mind,” she said later in the briefing.

Exasperation showed when another question on the incident was raised as Jean-Pierre said, “Why?  Why one more time?”

Cuomo, who was fired by CNN, returned to the news business Monday with his show “Cuomo” on NewsNation.

The show placed dead last among cable news networks, according to Forbes.

The show drew 147,000 viewers with only 8,000 viewers in the 25-54 age range, For the sake of comparison, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News was first with  2.875 million viewers — an audience roughly 20 times larger than Cuomo’s.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation