GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota speaks after being elected Senate Majority Leader Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota speaks after being elected Senate Majority Leader Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

'We Don't Want You': MAGA Reacts to John Thune Becoming Senate Majority Leader, and He Won't Like What They're Saying

 By Michael Schwarz  November 13, 2024 at 2:20pm
President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election has given his MAGA supporters eight straight days of euphoria.

In a secret-ballot vote conducted Wednesday, however, Republicans in the U.S. Senate chose notorious Trump-hating Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota as the next Senate majority leader, thereby delivering a salutary reminder of their disdain for the American voter and prompting a backlash from Trump supporters on the social media platform X.

“We don’t want you. We don’t like you. Best piece of advice, DON’T STAND IN OUR WAY,” prominent Trump supporter Gunther Eagleman tweeted in reply to Thune’s victory.

In announcing his election as majority leader, Thune characterized Republicans as “united behind President Trump’s agenda.”

We shall see.

Eagleman, who has more than one million followers on X, was hardly the only prominent Trump supporter to voice disgust at the election’s result, its process and what it revealed about how deep the deep state’s hatred of voters actually runs.

Do you trust John Thune?

For one thing, Trump supporters generally regard Thune as aligned with Trump-hating Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. McConnell had served as Senate GOP leader since his election to that post in 2006.

“McConnell 2.0,” Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida tweeted in response to Thune’s election.

In recent days, MAGA influencers on X had pinned their hopes on Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

Moreover, many had complained about the secret ballot, a mechanism designed to insulate senators from the will of the people.

Meanwhile, Thune’s election prompted a fresh round of reminders that the new majority leader hates Trump, loves throwing money at the Ukraine war boondoggle and too often votes with Democrats.

In other words, Thune qualifies as a poster boy for the deep-state-loving Republican establishment.

Catturd, a prominent and hilarious Trump-supporting account with more than 3.1 million followers, took a simple lesson from Thune’s election.

“These skunks hate you,” Catturd tweeted.

Indeed, the afterglow from Trump’s victory has barely diminished, but MAGA appears determined to target establishment senators with primary challengers.

Curiously, Trump has not publicly objected to Thune’s election. Nor did he make any obvious effort to influence the race for majority leader.

In fact, on Wednesday afternoon the president-elect congratulated the new majority leader.

Meanwhile, Trump has focused on filling out his administration with brilliant superstars poised to bring revolutionary change.

Thus, while MAGA has every right to bristle at the giant middle finger it just received from Senate Republicans, we should view our elected legislators’ disdain for us as a healthy reminder of the difficult task ahead and not — at least not yet — as a definitive impediment to Trump’s plans.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation