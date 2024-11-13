MAGA Favorite Rick Scott Wins Over Votes on Eve of Crucial Senate Leadership Election

As Republican senators prepare to select a new leader, Republican Seb. Rick Scott of Florida has picked up public support prior to Wednesday’s secret vote.

Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota are also seeking to replace longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who announced he would step down as leader when this Congress closes in December, according to The Hill.

Scott challenged McConnell in 2022, but received only 10 votes, according to CBS.

A report on the Beltway-insider site Axios said 12 senators have taken public positions – seven supporting Scott, four supporting Thune and one supporting Cornyn.

Axios reported that Scott’s priorities as leader would be confirming nominees of President-elect Donald Trump, “reconciliation and tax reform as well as securing the border.”

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah gave Scott a public thumbs-up on Tuesday.

9. Rick Scott’s approach is also the most closely aligned with and focused on helping President Trump enact his legislative agenda, which is supported by more than 75 million American voters. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 13, 2024

In a thread published Tuesday on the social media platform X, Lee explained his reasoning:

“Tonight I hosted & moderated a forum for GOP senators, giving my colleagues a chance to hear from each of the three candidates running to replace McConnell. After hearing from each candidate, I’ve decided to support Rick Scott,” Lee posted on X.

🧵1. Tonight I hosted & moderated a forum for GOP senators, giving my colleagues a chance to hear from each of the three candidates running to replace McConnell. After hearing from each candidate, I’ve decided to support Rick Scott. Here are my takeaways: — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 13, 2024

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee also went public with her choice.

“Senator Rick Scott and I spoke earlier today about how to best ensure conservatives have a stronger voice in the procedural process. After these conversations and hearing from all the candidates tonight, I will be supporting Rick Scott for Majority Leader, who is committed to passing President Trump’s agenda,” she wrote on X.

Senator Rick Scott and I spoke earlier today about how to best ensure conservatives have a stronger voice in the procedural process. After these conversations and hearing from all the candidates tonight, I will be supporting Rick Scott for Majority Leader, who is committed to… — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 13, 2024

On Wednesday morning, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz made his support for Scott clear in a post on X.

This morning, I’ll be voting for Rick Scott for GOP Leader, as I did two years ago. In 2022, I helped lead the charge for Rick against McConnell & I’m proud to stand with him again. For 12 yrs, I’ve been unequivocal that we need to change GOP Leadership—and now we finally will. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 13, 2024

It is unclear who will emerge as the leader once current senators and those newly elected gather.

“I think at the end of the day, Thune still wins,” Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said Tuesday, according to NBC.

According to NBC, members of the Republican Senate majority will cast their ballots in secret. If no candidate wins a majority in the first round, the candidate receiving the fewest votes is eliminated and the senators will vote on the remaining two.

Others seeking leadership roles include Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, who is seeking the position of GOP whip.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina wants to chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Republicans.

