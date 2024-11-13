Share
News
Florida Sen. Rick Scott speaks at the Republican National Convention on July 16.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott speaks at the Republican National Convention on July 16. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

MAGA Favorite Rick Scott Wins Over Votes on Eve of Crucial Senate Leadership Election

 By Jack Davis  November 13, 2024 at 7:54am
Share

As Republican senators prepare to select a new leader, Republican Seb. Rick Scott of Florida has picked up public support prior to Wednesday’s secret vote.

Republican Sens. John  Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota are also seeking to replace longtime GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who announced he would step down as leader when this Congress closes in December, according to The Hill.

Scott challenged McConnell in 2022, but received only 10 votes, according to CBS.

A report on the Beltway-insider site Axios said 12 senators have taken public positions – seven supporting Scott, four supporting Thune and one supporting Cornyn.

Axios reported that Scott’s priorities as leader would be confirming nominees of President-elect Donald Trump, “reconciliation and tax reform as well as securing the border.”

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah gave Scott a public thumbs-up on Tuesday.

In a thread published Tuesday on the social media platform X, Lee explained his reasoning:

Do you hope Rick Scott is chosen as Senate majority leader?

“Tonight I hosted & moderated a forum for GOP senators, giving my colleagues a chance to hear from each of the three candidates running to replace McConnell. After hearing from each candidate, I’ve decided to support Rick Scott,” Lee posted on X.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee also went public with her choice.

“Senator Rick Scott and I spoke earlier today about how to best ensure conservatives have a stronger voice in the procedural process. After these conversations and hearing from all the candidates tonight, I will be supporting Rick Scott for Majority Leader, who is committed to passing President Trump’s agenda,” she wrote on X.

Related:
Senate Republicans Eliminate Rick Scott from Leadership Contention, Elect Former Trump Adversary

On Wednesday morning, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz made his support for Scott clear in a post on X.

It is unclear who will emerge as the leader once current senators and those newly elected gather.

“I think at the end of the day, Thune still wins,” Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said Tuesday, according to NBC.

According to NBC, members of the Republican Senate majority will cast their ballots in secret. If no candidate wins a majority in the first round, the candidate receiving the fewest votes is eliminated and the senators will vote on the remaining two.

Others seeking leadership roles include Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, who is seeking the position of GOP whip.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina wants to chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Republicans.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Florida Takes 'Swift Action' Against FEMA After Discrimination Against Trump Supporters Comes to Light
Alina Habba Issues Statement on Press Secretary Job: 'Not a Role I Am Considering'
Matt Gaetz Catches Speaker Mike Johnson by Surprise, Resigns from Congress 'Effective Immediately'
Huckabee Reveals What's on the Table for the Palestinians, And the UN Is Going to Lose Its Ever-Loving Mind
Payback: Trump Team Eyeing Massive Deportation Prisons in Dems' Own Backyards
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation