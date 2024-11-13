It was a scene that made conservatives celebrate — and caused liberals’ blood to boil.

President-elect Donald Trump strode down the steps of an airplane Wednesday morning, making a victor’s entrance into the capital Democrats tried to deny him.

And set off jubilation among many of the voters who supported a political comeback that made American history.

“PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP MAKES HIS TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO WASHINGTON, D.C.,” the Trump War Room account blared in a social media post.

Welcome back Mr. President, I want to thank you for your Sacrifice to our great nation, President Trump! pic.twitter.com/9BWomL028u — Joshua Michael Mlinek (@JoshuaMlinek) November 13, 2024

We are witnessing history unfold before our eyes! Just wow!!! — JKash MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 13, 2024

And one post recounted the lengths desperate Democrats went to try to stop Trump long before Tuesday’s election, including lawfare on fronts in New York, Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C. itself.

Trump is unstoppable pic.twitter.com/7pgQXnIpSL — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) November 13, 2024



As the Associated Press reported, Trump is in Washington for a White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden. (Former first lady Melania Trump will not be joining current first lady Jill Biden for tea, though.)

The current president and former and future president have been bitter political rivals — with Biden repeatedly, and baselessly, accusing Trump of bringing fascism to American politics.

(Biden’s vice president and would-be successor did much the same — equally baselessly.)

Trump, meanwhile, with much better reasons, attacked Biden’s self-evident mental decline (made impossible to ignore at the men’s June 27 debate), the illegal immigration invasion Biden invited, and the disastrous effects of Biden’s policies on the American economy.

The American people apparently agreed, with Trump winning the Nov. 5 election to become the first president to win non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland’s return to the White House in 1893.

And Trump’s return on Wednesday was only the beginning. As the AP reported, Trump was accompanied by Elon Musk — the mega-billionaire owner of the social media platform X, as well as the owner of Space X and the electric car maker Tesla — who is likely to be a key part of his government.

Musk will not be attending the Biden meeting, according to the AP, but was part of Trump’s meeting with House Republicans.

