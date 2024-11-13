Share
News
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday for his return to Washington, D.C.
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday for his return to Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Makes His 'Triumphant Return' to Washington, DC

 By Joe Saunders  November 13, 2024 at 9:42am
Share

It was a scene that made conservatives celebrate — and caused liberals’ blood to boil.

President-elect Donald Trump strode down the steps of an airplane Wednesday morning, making a victor’s entrance into the capital Democrats tried to deny him.

And set off jubilation among many of the voters who supported a political comeback that made American history.

“PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP MAKES HIS TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO WASHINGTON, D.C.,” the Trump War Room account blared in a social media post.

And one post recounted the lengths desperate Democrats went to try to stop Trump long before Tuesday’s election, including lawfare on fronts in New York, Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C. itself.


As the Associated Press reported, Trump is in Washington for a White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden. (Former first lady Melania Trump will not be joining current first lady Jill Biden for tea, though.)

The current president and former and future president have been bitter political rivals — with Biden repeatedly, and baselessly, accusing Trump of bringing fascism to American politics.

Are you excited for Trump’s second term?

(Biden’s vice president and would-be successor did much the same — equally baselessly.)

Trump, meanwhile, with much better reasons, attacked Biden’s self-evident mental decline (made impossible to ignore at the men’s June 27 debate), the illegal immigration invasion Biden invited, and the disastrous effects of Biden’s policies on the American economy.

The American people apparently agreed, with Trump winning the Nov. 5 election to become the first president to win non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland’s return to the White House in 1893.

Related:
'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick

And Trump’s return on Wednesday was only the beginning. As the AP reported, Trump was accompanied by Elon Musk — the mega-billionaire owner of the social media platform X, as well as the owner of Space X and the electric car maker Tesla — who is likely to be a key part of his government.

Musk will not be attending the Biden meeting, according to the AP, but was part of Trump’s meeting with House Republicans.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Watch: Trump Makes His 'Triumphant Return' to Washington, DC
Mark Milley Fears He Will Face a Court-Martial When Trump Enters White House
Insult to Injury: MSNBC and CNN Suffer Staggering Ratings Plunge Following Trump Victory
Draining the Swamp: Trump's 10-Part Plan to Dismantle Deep State Should Shake DC to the Core
Historic: CNN's Election Numbers Show How Dominant Trump's Win Really Was
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation