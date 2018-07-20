Over a Dozen Wounded in Horrific German Bus Attack

A knife attack on a German bus Friday afternoon left at least 14 people injured.

The Telegraph reported that the stabbings occurred in the northern city of Lübeck, Germany, by a suspect believed to be in his mid-30s.

Police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said the attack happened 40 miles northeast of Hamburg, in the Kücknitz district of Lübeck.

According to Duerbrook, the bus was headed to the popular beach of Travemuende, when the suspect suddenly pulled out a kitchen knife.

The bus driver pulled the vehicle to a halt, allowing the citizens on-board to escape as quickly as possible, according to the local newspaper, Lübecker Nachrichten.

TRENDING: Democrats Subpoena Helsinki Translator To ‘Find Out What Was Said’ to Putin

A police crew was reportedly nearby and were able to apprehend the suspect and arrest him.

One witness, identified only as Lothar H, lived near the scene and reported what he saw.

“The passengers jumped out of the bus and were screaming,” he said. “It was terrible. Then the injured were brought out. The perpetrator had a kitchen knife.”

Duerbook said police are still trying to figure out the circumstances of the attack.

Do you think police will find that this was terrorist-related? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“One of the victims had just given up his place to an older woman, when the attacker stabbed him in the chest,” another witness said, according to Reuters.

“He dropped a backpack, pulled out his weapon, and started his bloody assault on the passengers. His backpack was reportedly smoldering as he attempted to flee the scene. The pack was cleared by local authorities as the suspect was taken into custody,” The Daily Caller reported, citing Lübecker Nachrichten.

The local police force kept citizens up-to-date along the way:

Es hat in #lübeck #kücknitz einen Vorfall in einem Linienbus gegeben. Dabei wurden Menschen verletzt. Es wurde niemand getötet. Der Täter konnte überwältigt werden und befindet sich in Polizeigewahrsam. Wir sind weiterhin vor Ort und berichten auch hier weiter. — Polizei SH (@SH_Polizei) July 20, 2018

“There has # lübeck # kücknitz been an incident in a bus. People were injured. No one was killed. The offender could be overwhelmed and is in police custody. We continue to be on site and continue to report here,” the tweet stated.

RELATED: Dick Morris: Trump Is On Target in Attack on Germany

Police said they have not ruled out terrorism as the motive.

“Nothing can be ruled out, including a terrorist background,” State Prosecutor Ulla Hingst said.

Later, the police force tweeted more about the suspect:

Die Identität des Täters ist geklärt: Ein 34-jähriger deutscher Staatsangehöriger mit Wohnsitz in #Lübeck. Es liegen aktuell keine Hinweise auf eine politische Radikalisierung des Mannes + derzeit auch keinerlei Anzeichen auf einen terroristischen Hintergrund vor. #Kücknitz — Polizei SH (@SH_Polizei) July 20, 2018

“The identity of the offender is clarified: a 34-year-old German citizen residing in # Lübeck. There are currently no indications of a political radicalization of Man + no signs of a terrorist background whatsoever. # Kücknitz,” the tweet reads.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.