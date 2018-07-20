SECTIONS
World News
Print

Over a Dozen Wounded in Horrific German Bus Attack

By Erin Shortall
July 20, 2018 at 10:31am
Print

A knife attack on a German bus Friday afternoon left at least 14 people injured.

The Telegraph reported that the stabbings occurred in the northern city of Lübeck, Germany, by a suspect believed to be in his mid-30s.

Police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said the attack happened 40 miles northeast of Hamburg, in the Kücknitz district of Lübeck.

According to Duerbrook, the bus was headed to the popular beach of Travemuende, when the suspect suddenly pulled out a kitchen knife.

The bus driver pulled the vehicle to a halt, allowing the citizens on-board to escape as quickly as possible, according to the local newspaper, Lübecker Nachrichten.

TRENDING: Democrats Subpoena Helsinki Translator To ‘Find Out What Was Said’ to Putin

A police crew was reportedly nearby and were able to apprehend the suspect and arrest him.

One witness, identified only as Lothar H, lived near the scene and reported what he saw.

“The passengers jumped out of the bus and were screaming,” he said. “It was terrible. Then the injured were brought out. The perpetrator had a kitchen knife.”

Duerbook said police are still trying to figure out the circumstances of the attack.

Do you think police will find that this was terrorist-related?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“One of the victims had just given up his place to an older woman, when the attacker stabbed him in the chest,” another witness said, according to Reuters.

“He dropped a backpack, pulled out his weapon, and started his bloody assault on the passengers. His backpack was reportedly smoldering as he attempted to flee the scene. The pack was cleared by local authorities as the suspect was taken into custody,” The Daily Caller reported, citing Lübecker Nachrichten.

The local police force kept citizens up-to-date along the way:

“There has been an incident in a bus. People were injured. No one was killed. The offender could be overwhelmed and is in police custody. We continue to be on site and continue to report here,” the tweet stated.

RELATED: Dick Morris: Trump Is On Target in Attack on Germany

Police said they have not ruled out terrorism as the motive.

“Nothing can be ruled out, including a terrorist background,” State Prosecutor Ulla Hingst said.

Later, the police force tweeted more about the suspect:

“The identity of the offender is clarified: a 34-year-old German citizen residing in . There are currently no indications of a political radicalization of Man + no signs of a terrorist background whatsoever.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Germany, Terrorism

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Lisa Page, right, with Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe.Getty Images

Congressman: Lisa Page Admits Her Texts ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Chris Agee

Lisa Page (L), former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, arrives on Capitol Hill July 16, 2018 arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul talks with Wolf Blitzer.screenshot CNN

Rand Paul Defends Trump’s Russia Comments Against Combative Wolf Blitzer

Erin Shortall

Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Pirroscreenshot Contemptor/Youtube

Jeanine Pirro, Whoopi Goldberg Get into Shouting Match on ‘The View’ – ‘Goodbye, I’m Done’

Randy DeSoto

DershowitzFox News

Dershowitz: Mueller Squeezing Manafort To Get Him To ‘Sing’ or ‘Compose’ Against Trump

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.