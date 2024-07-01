US Military Bases Placed Under Heightened Alert: 'Terrorist Action or Targeting Against Personnel...Likely'

American military bases in Europe were put on the second-highest alert level over the weekend in response to a threat officials have not made public.

European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, issued an alert to put the force protection threat level at condition “Charlie” until further notice.

The Army’s Rheinland-Pfalz base and Ramstein Air Base were also included, according to Stars and Stripes. The Baumholder garrison and installations in Romania and Bulgaria were covered by the alert. Aviano Air Base in Italy also upgraded the threat level.

US military bases in Europe raise security threat levelshttps://t.co/yODT5DMo3R — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) July 1, 2024

Charlie is the second highest state of alert that “applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely,” according to ABC News.

A U.S. official who was not identified told CNN the threat level has not been this high “in at least 10 years.”

The official said raising the alert means the military has received an “active-reliable threat.”

Cmdr. Dan Day, a spokesman for European Command, said it is “constantly assessing a variety of factors that play into the safety of US military community abroad. As part of that effort, we often times take additional steps to ensure the safety of our service members. For operational security reasons we will not get into specific measures, but we remain vigilant.”

“USEUCOM constantly monitors the security environment to ensure its personnel are informed and best postured to assure the safety of their individual person, family and loved ones. As always, USEUCOM advises personnel in the European theater to remain vigilant and stay alert at all times,” Day said.

Stars and Stripes noted that Spangdahlem Air Base in rural western Germany issued an order banning service members from wearing their uniforms off the base.

Several US military bases in Europe on heightened alert amid possible ‘terrorist’ threat. That’s the first time in 10 years the threat risk reached this level. pic.twitter.com/XmTNHnVd5q — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) June 30, 2024

CNN noted that two major events in Europe have triggered preparations to respond to potential terror attacks — the European soccer championships underway in Germany and the Olympics in Paris later this month.

Germany has beefed up security for the soccer championships, according to the New York Post.

The nation brought in 580 international police officers to protect against threats.

“We are preparing ourselves for all conceivable dangers: from Islamist terror to violent criminals and hooligans,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said before the tournament.

There are 55 ISIS terrorists roaming around our country. Following the debate, U.S. military bases in Europe were put on high alert for a credible terrorist threat. The world is taking advantage of Biden’s weakness. He is a national security risk. pic.twitter.com/EtKWz5a9TI — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) July 1, 2024

FBI Director Christopher Wray noted that since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel last year, the threat landscape has become more challenging.

“We’ve seen the threat from foreign terrorists rise to a whole ’nother level after October 7,” Wray told a Senate panel in prepared remarks last month.

