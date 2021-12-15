Share
News
The 2021 Capitol Christmas tree is lit on the West Lawn during a ceremony on Dec. 1.
The 2021 Capitol Christmas tree is lit on the West Lawn during a ceremony on Dec. 1. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

Dozens of House Republicans Push Bill to 'Preserve the True Meaning and Spirit of Christmas'

 By Jack Davis  December 15, 2021 at 7:27am
Share

A Colorado congressman wants to protect American Christians from persecution when they publicly celebrate Christmas.

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado introduced the resolution, which was co-sponsored by at least 39 Republicans, including House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, according to Fox News.

The resolution would put the House on records as saying that “the symbols and traditions of Christmas should be protected for use by those who celebrate Christmas.”

Although Christmas is traditionally a time of lawsuits when those waging a war on Christmas seek to restrain public displays related to the birth of Jesus, the resolution said the Founding Fathers did not intend to ban religion.

“The Framers intended that the First Amendment to the Constitution, in prohibiting the establishment of religion, would not prohibit any mention of religion or reference to God in civic dialogue,” the bill reads.

Trending:
Hillary Clinton Just Made a Huge Prediction About Trump Running in 2024

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year spent with family and loved ones,” Lamborn said in a statement on his website.

“It is also a time for remembrance and reflection on the birth of our humble savior, Jesus Christ. It is a season filled with gratitude and joy.”

“Sadly, however, there is a troubling effort in America to remove the symbols and traditions of Christmas from public display. This is a blatant attack on our constitutional God-given rights to freely practice our religion,” the congressman continued.

“This resolution would defend the religious liberties of all Americans. I urge its immediate passage to protect and preserve the true meaning and spirit of Christmas,” he concluded.

Will Democrats ever back a resolution supporting Christmas?

In 2018, Lamborn picked up 56 co-sponsors in support of a pro-Christmas resolution, Fox reported.

“For many Americans, Christmas is a time for remembrance and celebration,” Lamborn said at the time.

“We reflect on Jesus’ message of sacrificial love and ultimate peace. It is a season filled with gratitude and joy. Yet a vocal minority have made a concerted effort to ban any and all Christmas traditions and references from the public square,” he said then.

Related:
War on Christmas: Community's Christmas Tree Destroyed for Third Consecutive Year

In a 2013 interview, Lamborn said his battle against the war on Christmas was important.

“There is a vocal minority that is offended at the rest of us who want to celebrate Christmas,” he said then, according to The Hill.

“Just because someone is offended doesn’t mean that they can shut down the religious celebration or acknowledgment of every other American.”

Earlier this year, a lawsuit trying to keep a Christmas creche out of a display in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, failed after intervention by First Liberty, the law firm said on its website.

“This is cause for celebration,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “A free-standing crèche is once again part of the community’s holiday display. The Knights of Columbus is pleased to have helped bring about such an outstanding result.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dozens of House Republicans Push Bill to 'Preserve the True Meaning and Spirit of Christmas'
Jan. 6 Participant Faces Longest Sentence Yet Despite Private Note to Judge
Military Officially Begins Discharging Unvaccinated Service Members
TV Network Sued by Actor Who Was Fired Over Vaccine Mandate
DeSantis Blows the Whistle: Biden 'Effectively' Running a 'Mass Human Smuggling Operation'
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!