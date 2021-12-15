A Colorado congressman wants to protect American Christians from persecution when they publicly celebrate Christmas.

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado introduced the resolution, which was co-sponsored by at least 39 Republicans, including House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, according to Fox News.

The resolution would put the House on records as saying that “the symbols and traditions of Christmas should be protected for use by those who celebrate Christmas.”

Although Christmas is traditionally a time of lawsuits when those waging a war on Christmas seek to restrain public displays related to the birth of Jesus, the resolution said the Founding Fathers did not intend to ban religion.

“The Framers intended that the First Amendment to the Constitution, in prohibiting the establishment of religion, would not prohibit any mention of religion or reference to God in civic dialogue,” the bill reads.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year spent with family and loved ones,” Lamborn said in a statement on his website.

“It is also a time for remembrance and reflection on the birth of our humble savior, Jesus Christ. It is a season filled with gratitude and joy.”

“Sadly, however, there is a troubling effort in America to remove the symbols and traditions of Christmas from public display. This is a blatant attack on our constitutional God-given rights to freely practice our religion,” the congressman continued.

“This resolution would defend the religious liberties of all Americans. I urge its immediate passage to protect and preserve the true meaning and spirit of Christmas,” he concluded.

Will Democrats ever back a resolution supporting Christmas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In 2018, Lamborn picked up 56 co-sponsors in support of a pro-Christmas resolution, Fox reported.

“For many Americans, Christmas is a time for remembrance and celebration,” Lamborn said at the time.

“We reflect on Jesus’ message of sacrificial love and ultimate peace. It is a season filled with gratitude and joy. Yet a vocal minority have made a concerted effort to ban any and all Christmas traditions and references from the public square,” he said then.

In Biden’s America, Christmas is unaffordable and out of reach. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) December 13, 2021

In a 2013 interview, Lamborn said his battle against the war on Christmas was important.

“There is a vocal minority that is offended at the rest of us who want to celebrate Christmas,” he said then, according to The Hill.

“Just because someone is offended doesn’t mean that they can shut down the religious celebration or acknowledgment of every other American.”

Earlier this year, a lawsuit trying to keep a Christmas creche out of a display in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, failed after intervention by First Liberty, the law firm said on its website.

“This is cause for celebration,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “A free-standing crèche is once again part of the community’s holiday display. The Knights of Columbus is pleased to have helped bring about such an outstanding result.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation