Not every event, activity or destination is friendly toward people with special needs and their families, which can make planning trips and holidays a complicated affair for many.

Then there’s Navarro Farm, a 5-acre property in Frankfort, Illinois, that caters specifically to individuals with special needs.

According to KCBS-TV, it was started by a couple with absolutely no experience in farming but a vision and a heart for children like their son, Carter.







“Navarro Farm provides transformative agriculture and animal adventures for children and young adults impacted with special needs, and their families,” its “About” page on Facebook says. “Our goals are to nurture, elevate joy, and harvest growth not only in our farm, but in everyone’s life.”

The farm boasts a wide range of features, including vegetable gardens, a vineyard, an orchard, a goat barn, an animal barn, a chicken coop and a flower garden, according to the website.

It runs programs to help attendees develop agricultural skill sets and holds seasonal events as well.







The most recent event, on Dec. 8, featured a special holiday guest.

“Participants will visit with Santa and receive a small gift,” the website said.







“Parents will be able to take pictures of their participants with Santa. Participants will also decorate a holiday cookie, enjoy our hot chocolate bar and play some games! Supplies and materials are included.”

Fox News “Fox & Friends” showed up to record the Christmas event, boosting it into national awareness — and by all appearances, the event was a hit.







“We had a wonderful turn out for our Santa at the Barn this week on the 8th,” Navarro Farm said on its Facebook page. “The first of two special nights!

“Participants and their families were able to enjoy a special family evening decorating Christmas cookies, making Christmas crafts, coffee bar and of course visiting Santa!







“Rachel Campos-Duffy from Fox & Friends and her daughter Valentina even joined in on all the fun for a special night at Navarro Farm!

“Special thanks to all who volunteered and donated to help make this event extra special!”

The night on the farm looked positively magical, with reindeer, plenty of twinkling lights, food, fun — and lots of smiles.

