Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Dr. Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID

×
By Jennifer Jean Miller
Published November 9, 2020 at 12:39pm
P Share Print

A spokesman for Dr. Ben Carson reported the secretary of housing and urban development was “in good spirits” after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to ABC News, Coalter Baker — Carson’s deputy chief of staff — said the secretary “feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

Baker said Carson, 69, took a test at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, prompted by coronavirus symptoms but was not hospitalized.

ABC News reported that Carson attended the same election watch event at the White House on Election Day as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who Bloomberg News reported tested positive for COVID-19 the day after the election.

Although Meadows, 61, did not speak to Bloomberg, the news outlet asserted he might have been asymptomatic and kept the news among a few co-workers.

TRENDING: Volunteer Reportedly Busted Handling Ballots Unsupervised in Philadelphia Cafeteria

CNBC weighed in on Carson’s diagnosis Monday, attributing it to “large gatherings” at the White House with “numerous officials and others who work there, including Trump,” testing positive since September.

CNN chimed in that Carson was “spotted maskless” at a rally for Trump in Michigan on Oct. 30, prior to his election night exposure to Meadows.

Bloomberg Sr. White House Reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted Monday that Carson was in the company “of other members of the Trump cabinet” during the watch party.

Conservative commentator Armstrong Williams said in a Monday tweet that he had spoken with Carson, who was “doing extraordinarily well.”

Williams also said he was praying “for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID-19.”

RELATED: Biden Just Unveiled His COVID Advisory Board, and It Contains a Worrying Name

Others on social media, however, mocked Carson’s diagnosis.

Carson was a renowned neurosurgeon before retiring from medicine in 2013.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jennifer Jean Miller
Contributor, News
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
Education
College degrees in Education, Paralegal Studies







Dr. Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID
Wilbur, a French Bulldog, Has Been Elected Mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky
Pelosi Pleads with Democrats for Support as She Announces Bid To Retain Speaker Post
Top Pollster: Fox News' Arizona Call 'Should Be Retracted' as New Results Show Trump Gaining Fast
GOP Flips Another House Seat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×