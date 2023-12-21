'Drag Queen Christmas' Spreads 'Perversion of Christmas' to 21 States, Christians Fight Back

There’s nothing that says Christmas — the commemoration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ — like a perverted drag show with a checkered history. And yet it could be coming to a theater near you!

“A Drag Queen Christmas 2023” is pretty much self-descriptive; in case you needed to know, it basically involves the cast members from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” traipsing around America to spread a message endorsed absolutely nowhere in the Bible.

According to a description on the site BroadwaySF, it’s “the longest running drag tour in America.”

“Get ready for Host Miz Cracker plus your favorite queens performing live on stage and very special guest Todrick Hall. We’ve got Winners, Fan Favorites, OGs, Miss Congeniality, plus queens from Season 15 and All Stars 8,” the site reads, along with the advisory that it contains the following: “Adult content. Sexual language. Naughty comedy. Recommended for ages 18+.”

That kind of warning didn’t stop the Hyatt Regency Miami from allowing minors into the show last year, which led to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation seeking to revoke the hotel’s liquor license. According to NBC News, regulators reached a deal with the hotel earlier this month. But I digress.







While the show is slated to hit 21 states between Nov. 14 and Dec. 29, the biggest controversy it’s faced (oddly enough) has come from California, where Pastor Angelo Frazier of River Lakes Church in Bakersfield protested against the dubious spectacle.

According to KBAK-TV, Frazier “hoped that what he’s doing will bring things to a stop, calling it a mockery of Christmas and Christianity.”

“It’s naughty all the way through,” he said.

“It’s nasty, it’s perversion. It’s taking Christmas and turned it into a sexual show, that’s what it is, and it’s happening here in Bakersfield, California.”

“Christmas is a traditional holiday, and yes it’s gotten more secular over the ears but this is an abomination, they’re sexualizing Christmas,” the pastor added.

The show, alas, went on Sunday at Bakersfield’s Fox Theater — although it’s worth noting that nobody who went wanted to speak on camera to KBAK. If you can’t defend the show that you’re seeing, which makes a mockery out of a religious holiday, odds are that you probably know what you’re doing is wrong.

Frazier, meanwhile, was there with his microphone, ready to protest with others.

“The other side just wants to hate and do all these other things,” the pastor said. “We don’t want to hate. We want to say there’s a better way.”

“I think it’s wrong for kids, I think it’s wrong for families,” he said. “As a matter of fact, the message of Christmas is goodwill, great joy for all the people.

“This that’s happening here in Bakersfield is perversion of Christmas, and as a Christian, I feel an obligation to say something about it.”

And, indeed, Frazier said something about it in June, when the show was announced.

“I don’t think it’s healthy to mock Christianity, to mock Christmas. I just don’t think that should, that’s the kind of entertainment we should pay for, and that’s not representative of Bakersfield, Kern County, I believe,” he said during a protest at the time, according to KBAK.

And what did the loving left say during its counterprotest?

“You all don’t run things around here with hatred, it ain’t welcome,” one unnamed protester said.







Making a mockery of Christmas is love, Christianity is hatred, ignorance is strength, war is peace, freedom is slavery. Lovely.

From Thursday through Saturday, “A Drag Queen Christmas” is in Texas. On Tuesday, the show hits the South, beginning in Savannah, Georgia.

No idea what they might be doing on Dec. 24 and 25. Probably something to do with some antiquated religious thing that nobody involved in the show cares too much about.

