A California sheriff’s deputy’s quick action during an interaction with a marauding motorist may have saved his life.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy opened fire at the driver of a white SUV who was caught on camera repeatedly ramming the deputy’s squad car on Thursday, according to KABC-TV.

A bystander’s video shows the motorist attacking the police vehicle in a manner likely to jeopardize life.

The SUV rams the police vehicle officer multiple times before the deputy opens fire.

Another video shows the SUV striking the vehicle a total of four times — with increasing force — before the driver was disabled.

Yooo this is wild!!! This morning around 4:30 am A deputy shot a suspect who was doing donuts & then rammed into his police vehicle 😳😳😳 This happened in Bell Gardens & the suspect was wounded pic.twitter.com/CoRwPVlh7Y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 22, 2023

The confrontation began when the law enforcement officer saw the SUV dangerously performing donuts at an intersection in the city of Bell Gardens, according to KABC.

Law enforcement faced the challenge of clearing the intersection of civilians before bringing the marauding driver into custody.

“You sometimes have other motorists and pedestrians in the area, so it’s extremely dangerous and at times deputies try to just get their attention,” Lt. Michael Gomez said, according to KABC.

“Hopefully, have them pull over but sometimes they continue their exhibitions of speed.”

Fire from a second deputy was key in preventing the SUV from striking the squad car again, according to Gomez.

“After that initial shooting, it appears as if the suspect vehicle again then reversed, was appearing to potentially strike the vehicle again, and subsequently a second deputy-involved shooting occurred as well,” he said, according to KABC.

The marauding driver was brought into custody at the scene of the rampage, according to KABC.

According to KTLA-TV, he was identified only as a Hispanic male. He received treatment at an area hospital for gunshot wounds. It’s unclear what criminal charges he’s potentially facing.

The police officer attacked in the rampage also received medical treatment at a hospital and was released, according to KABC.

