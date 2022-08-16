Drug Dealer Thinks He Scored Major Sale, Realizes Too Late He Texted the Ultimate Wrong Number

A drug dealer who believed he was going to make an exchange in Florida on Monday was in for a rude awakening.

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins said he received a text offering him an “eight-ball” of cocaine, WJXT-TV reported.

Mullins said he quickly notified local Sheriff Rick Staly of the message.

The number was later traced to Jack Edward Fisher, an 18-year-old from Palm Coast, Florida, Fox News reported.

Working alongside local authorities, Mullins continued messaging Fisher and eventually set up an in-person meeting at a nearby pond.

When Fisher arrived, he walked up to the undercover vehicle, only to find he had been caught in a buy-bust. He was arrested without incident at the scene.

Fisher was found in possession of a bag holding 3.17 grams of fentanyl, Fox News reported. Authorities said it would be enough to potentially kill 1,585 people.

Authorities charged Fisher with felony possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He was taken to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center, where he was held on a $3,000 bond.

Sheriff Staly thanked Mullins for working with him and ultimately succeeding in catching a criminal.

“I thank Commissioner Mullins for immediately reporting this poison peddler,” Staly said according to WJXT. “His cooperation allowed our Special Investigations Unit detectives arrange the buy-bust and get this dangerous drug off the streets.”

For his part, Mullins said the motivation to bust this dealer was partly personal, and he hoped the arrest could stop Fisher from going further down the wrong path.

“On Tuesday the 16th, I celebrate 11 years of sobriety,” Mullins said. “I hope this arrest brings this person to the realization that there is a problem in their life. It is my prayer that is a wake-up call and that he will seek help.”

The arrest marked the second one for Fisher during this calendar year, Fox News reported. In April, he was charged with two misdemeanors: underage alcohol possession and marijuana possession of 20 grams or fewer.

This arrest shows the positive developments that can happen when local officials work together with a common goal of keeping the streets safe.

As the fentanyl crisis continues to rage in the United States and beyond, it is comforting to know law enforcement officials are working their hardest to protect Americans from this heinous drug.

In addition, Mullins’ comments following the arrest disprove the leftist idea that all law enforcement and other officials are out to ruin people’s lives.

On the contrary, Mullins explained how he hoped his contribution to Fisher’s arrest would help set him on the right path. While there are certainly some bad people working in law enforcement, this story reminds us that the vast majority are working for the right reasons.

