Share
News

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry Get Slammed After Costing Country Thousands During 4-Day Tour

 By Jack Davis  September 3, 2024 at 12:39pm
Share

They came, they waved, they left. And when the tour of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was all over, the nation of Colombia was left with a hefty bill.

The Colombian government is on the hook for about £45,000 (nearly $59,000 in USD), according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

In Colombian money, the cost totaled  244,245,305 pesos for security and internal travel, according to Colombia Vice President Francia Marquez, who invited the couple.

Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal branded the August tour as “showmanship”  and “wasteful spending.”

Trending:
Manifesto of Trans Covenant School Shooter Shows Disturbing 'White Privilege' and 'Brown Girl' Ramblings

“After Francia Marquez saw the story of Harry and Meghan on Netflix, she brought them to Colombia for seven days at a daily cost of no less than 34,892,186 pesos, money that belongs to Colombians,” Cabal said, according to the U.K. Daily Mirror.

A Colombian report, since taken down, that claimed 3,000 security personnel were on hand during the tour, prompted a scathing reply from a local official from the city of Cali, according to the Telegraph.

“We continue with an ancient practice: handing over our resources in exchange for smoke and mirrors,” local council member Andres Escobar said.

Do you follow the royal family?

He said the money “could have been used to expand coverage of children’s soup kitchens, pay salaries for community mothers, seed capital for Afro communities or adapt sports venues that are practically in ruins.”

Escobar also accused Marquez of “squandering public money on her vanity” and said taxes were spent on  “photo opportunities and social media,” according to the Daily Mail.

“There are many, many Colombians who are hungry and have a lack of basic needs. They invested this money because the vice president wanted to meet two high-profile public figures and brush aside criticism and problems that we have here,” he said.

“We are in an economic crisis and eight billion pesos have been spent for the visit of Harry and Meghan, Colombian military planes and helicopters have been used and the money could have been better spent,” he added.

Related:
Prince Harry and Meghan Arrive in Colombia

“Before this current government came to power they campaigned that they would save money and not waste it but they have done just the opposite with this visit,” Escobar said.

The BBC noted that “much of this tour – including the events – were very private and controlled,” with only videographers and photographers approved by the government and royal couple-allowed access.

The only print reporter with the tour was from Harper’s Bazaar.

The report suggested that for Harry and Meghan, the tour was “about maintaining their influence and visibility on the world stage, and showing they can still attract audiences with global leaders.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry Get Slammed After Costing Country Thousands During 4-Day Tour
Former Top Aide of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Charged with Working as a Chinese Government Agent
WNBA Broadcaster Leaks Her Text Messages with Caitlin Clark Amid Controversy
National Title-Winning Gymnast Killed Near Campus: 'There Are No Words'
Video: Two American Service Members Surrounded and Assaulted During Port Visit
See more...

Conversation