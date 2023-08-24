As one of those snobby craft beer drinkers who has tried his hand at home brewing, I feel my bias should be disclosed ahead of time.

Bud Light isn’t exactly the prime rib of beers (and the fact that many of these corporate beers are brewed with rice just never sat right with me).

However, even I feel a bit of nostalgia-driven sadness at the downfall of such an American icon — to a Mexican beer, no less.

Such insult added to injury was noted by CNN Business on Tuesday: “Sales of Modelo at grocery and beer stores have surpassed Bud Light’s over the course of 2023, … the first time Modelo has ever beaten Bud Light on a year-to-date basis.”

“It’s a significant move for Modelo since Bud Light has held the position of America’s top-selling beer for the large part of the past two decades.”

The ongoing Dylan Mulvaney controversy, which all resulted from a short promo featuring the transgender influencer, has cost Bud Light dearly.

You cannot support the latest cultural debauchery at the prospect of political and social clout (which Bud Light mistakenly confused with real popularity and profitability, to its great regret) and expect to retain the average American worker.

Family men have zero interest in supporting, let alone celebrating, deviant behaviors. In fact, as the recent smash hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” demonstrated, the working Joes have had just about enough of big corporate fat cats destroying their society and creating a “new world.”

So as much as I am not personally impacted by the decline of a watered-down light beer, it still saddens me to see a hallmark American brand sell out.

Do you think Bud Light can get back to No. 1? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It should also be stated here that this victory for Modelo should not necessarily be seen as a victory for conservatives if the battle is against woke globalist corporations.

Not just because Modelo is Mexican and probably would not be so popular if it weren’t for illegal immigration to the U.S. (see The Economist here). But also because Modelo is owned by the same international conglomerate as Bud Light — Anheuser Busch InBev.

AB InBev is the real enemy of the conservative beer drinker, of traditional American values and the working class. It represents the opposite of all of those things, and rewarding another one of its many brands isn’t exactly sticking it to the man.

I say this not to rain on anyone’s parade, but to remind everyone that the battle is bigger than most people realize.

The fall of Bud Light proved that the right can boycott just as well as if not better than the left, but the rise of Modelo shows that the actual challenge of globalist corporations is yet to be tackled.

So yes, stop drinking Bud Light, but don’t drink Modelo either.

Instead, look to your local breweries. I for one have Straub and Yuengling in my state, the latter actually having taken on Bud Light’s wokeism head-on, and both are superior products for comparably affordable prices.

Bud Light and Modelo paint a clear picture of what a company like AB InBev envisions for the future of America — namely, working-class Christians being replaced by sterile transgender TikTokers and Mexican illegal immigrants.

One might feel hopeless at this. But we have power with every dollar we earn and spend.

So let us choose a beer that represents who we are and not who the globalists want us to be. Let us choose a beer that represents American values and the American worker.

Don’t just boycott Bud Light. Boycott AB InBev.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.