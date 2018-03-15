Dylann Roof’s Sister Arrested After Horrifying Act Committed on National Walkout Day

Morgan Roof, 18, was arrested Wednesday, three years after her older brother, Dylann Roof, carried out a mass murder at black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Before her arrest, Roof wrote a vicious message on Snapchat toward students participating in the “National Walkout Day” protest against gun control, saying she hoped “ya’ll get shot.”

“Your (sic) walking out for the allowed time of 17 min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it’s gonna do?” she wrote in the post.

“I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway. No offense ofc buuut (sic).”

“Sheriff Leon Lott said that after learning of the post, the school’s staff called the school resources officer and Roof was promptly arrested,” WAMU reported.

Roof had allegedly brought a knife, pepper spray and marijuana to her high school school, AC Flora in Columbia.

She was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana and two felony counts of carrying weapons on school grounds, The Slate reported.

According to authorities, Roof told police she needed the weapons for protection.

First images of 18-year-old Morgan Roof…the sister of Dylann Roof…after she's charged for bringing weapons on a school campus in SC.https://t.co/yTOF2DGw4V pic.twitter.com/2wmOpVwhU4 — Steve Roth (@SteveRothNews) March 15, 2018

“No students were harmed and (Morgan Roof)has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center,” Columbia’s WACH-TV reported.

“She (appeared) in bond court Wednesday night, where her bond was set at $5,000, and was charged with carrying weapons on school property. She was also ordered not to (return) to the incident location.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster commented on the situation, and thanked those who prevented a “potential tragedy.”

“In two separate incidents, students and educators reacted quickly to reports of suspicious activity and behavior to their Richland County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer. We owe a debt of gratitude to all involved who acted so quickly and decisively,” he said in a statement.

On June 17, 2015, Roof’s brother Dylann, a self-avowed white supremacist, gunned down 9 churchgoers at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

He pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, and is now in Indiana on death row.

