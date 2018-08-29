SECTIONS
Down-to-Earth Melania Wows in Gorgeous Outfit, Then Does Garden Work Herself

By Jack Davis
at 6:52am
First lady Melania Trump had the fashion world buzzing this week when instead of the kind of grubby work clothes many folks wear when they plant a tree, she was decked out in stiletto heels and a $4,000 dress.

On Monday, the first lady was joined by the descendants of past presidents as she planted an oak tree to replace one that fell during a storm.

“I had the honor to contribute to the beautiful & historic @WhiteHouse grounds today by planting a sapling from the Eisenhower Oak. Thank you to @WhiteHouseHstry for organizing the #PresidentialSites and to the previous first family descendants who joined us today.” she tweeted.

But it was her outfit, not the tree, which received the most attention.

In its coverage, the British newspaper The Guardian asked gardening expert Alys Fowler to critique the first lady’s attire.

The paper reported that Melania Trump wore four-inch Christian Louboutin stilettos and a $4,000 floral Valentino skirt for the photo opportunity.

“There is nothing wrong with wearing a skirt to garden in. Skirts are free-moving. People have this sense that you need workwear to garden. But if it’s not your style, you don’t have to wear it,” Fowler said.

The first lady also wore the outfit earlier while greeting Kenyan first lady Margaret Kenyatta during her visit to the White House.

The tree-planting event was about more than foliage.

The tree being planted was a sapling that came from the original Eisenhower oak in an East Wing garden created by Jacqueline Kennedy, Fox News reported.

“It’s a beautiful tree that we will plant today,” Melania Trump said during the ceremonial event.

The first lady was joined by the descendants of past presidents, including Mary Jean Eisenhower, a granddaughter of President Dwight David Eisenhower, and Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr., who is descended from President James Monroe. The presence of a Monroe descendant was significant, because the day marked 200 years since President Monroe moved back into the White House after it had been repaired form damage suffered in the War of 1812.

“We’re honored to make a place here for another historical monument,” Melania Trump said. “It’s a very special day.”

The first lady thanked the National Park Service for keeping the White House grounds in “beautiful shape and the whole of America in good shape.”

The planting came during the White House Historical Association’s Presidential Sites Summit, the Washington Examiner reported.

“I also want to thank the White House Historical Association for putting together the summit. … It’s the first day,” the first lady said. “So good luck with the summit. Thank you all for coming.

Recently Posted

