Interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin speaks during a press conference on May 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Ed Martin Announces Monumental Shift in Jan. 6 Pipe Bomber Case

 By Samuel Short  May 17, 2025 at 8:55am
Former interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and Department of Justice Pardon Attorney Ed Martin gave journalist Tucker Carlson a major update on the January 6 pipe bomber case.

On Wednesday, Carlson posted his interview with Martin from “The Tucker Carlson Show” in which Martin said, “I’ve got the pipe bomber case in my office.”

He then noted that Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino was taking a different approach to the case.

“Bongino said to the FBI, ‘Change all the agents. Everybody look at it again,’” Martin continued, telling Carlson there were potential suspects overlooked, wondering if the mishandling of so many cases like the pipe bomber situation is due to incompetence or something more nefarious.

In January, the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight released their report on the pipe bomber, stating what Martin says here: that the FBI has still failed to identify the individual who left two pipe bombs — one outside of Republican National Headquarters and another outside Democratic National Headquarters, both in D.C. — that were discovered on Jan. 6, 2021.

In that report, the Committee summed up the situation by saying, “Nearly four years later, federal law enforcement has yet to identity the individual responsible for planting the pipe bombs, which remains one of the unanswered questions from that day.

“In the early weeks of the investigation, the FBI took significant investigative steps, identifying multiple persons of interest, issuing search warrants, reviewing hours of security camera footage, and analyzing the components of the pipe bombs,” the report added.

Will a suspect be found in this crime?

“Despite the threat the pipe bombs posed to Congress and the public and the role they played in diverting resources away from the Capitol, federal law enforcement has refused to provide substantive updates to Congress about the status of the investigation.”

With Martin’s update, it sounds like real progress could be made in identifying the culprit.

The new perspective on the pipe bomber case speaks to Bongino’s much-needed approach at the FBI.

He is not in the role of deputy director as a careerist looking to climb the latter for personal gain, nor is he in that role for the income.

The Daily Signal indicated Bongino has raked in millions of dollars from his nationally syndicated radio show before coming to the FBI, and is worth at least tens of millions of dollars due to his stake in video platform Rumble.

His current position does not leave him and his family wanting, but sees him making $144,000 to $201,000 annually, according to that report.

Shouldn’t solving the pipe bomber case get bipartisan support?

Democrats’ favorite pastime is bringing up January 6, seeing that we had to sit through hearing after hearing as CNN and other leftist networks ran multiple specials on that day.

It seems like if anyone wants this case closed, it would be them.

That is not to say Bongino or Martin should worry about the political ramifications of the investigation. Getting to the bottom of who did this should be top priority.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Ed Martin Announces Monumental Shift in Jan. 6 Pipe Bomber Case
