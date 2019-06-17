Egypt’s Ousted President Mohammed Morsi Dies After Courtroom Collapse

Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi died following a courtroom collapse Monday, state media said.

Morsi was 67.

He has been in custody since being ousted as president in 2013 during a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, which he represented, the BBC reported.

Morsi was being tried on espionage charges when he blacked out and was taken to a hospital, Time reported.

His presidential term was short-lived after he was elected in the country’s first free elections in 2012 after the expulsion of former President Hosni Mubarak.

Morsi used his first address at the United Nations to demand curbs on Western free speech rights and “an end to all forms of occupation of Arab lands” in September 2012.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi has led Egypt since 2014.

