SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Elaine Chao Loses Patience After Dem Protesters Attack Her Husband

By Jack Davis
June 27, 2018 at 6:38am

Print

Protesters who sought to ambush Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell found themselves thrown on the defensive Tuesday when McConnell’s fiercest defender entered the fray — his wife and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

McConnell was leaving an event at Georgetown University when some extremists decided to give him a hard time, Fox News reported.

President Donald Trump tweeted his ruling on who got the better of the contest.

The incident comes days after California Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters called for fellow liberals to harass Trump cabinet members at every opportunity.

TRENDING: Trump Sends Message To Red Hen Restaurant That Kicked Out Sanders: Clean Up Your Nasty Restaurant

Is this campaign of liberal harassment going too far?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Video showed a black SUV pulling up for McConnell and Chao. After several men started taunting McConnell, Chao got in their faces.

A short confrontation ensued, as reported by The Washington Post.

“Why don’t you leave my husband alone? Why don’t you leave my husband alone?” Chao said.

“I’m not trying to disrespect you, but why is he separating families?” a protester said. “I’m not trying to disrespect you. He’s separating families.”

Chao told the men to “leave him alone” as security guards pushed back the protesters to give her room to walk around the SUV.

“No, he’s not” separating families, she said. “You leave my husband alone,” she added, pointing at the group.

“How does he sleep at night? How does he sleep at night?” one protester asked.

The incident was videoed by a Twitter user who calls himself Roberto.

RELATED: McConnell Cancels August Recess for Senate, ‘Senators Should Expect To Remain’

On Twitter, he claimed he was the son of Mexican immigrants and was returning from an internship at United We Dream when he learned McConnell was on campus and decided to stage a confrontation. Elsewhere on Twitter, he’s advocated for the abolition of the office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Neither Chao nor McConnell would comment to The Washington Post.

The Taiwan-born Chao is a legal immigrant to the United States who arrived in America in 1961 after a cargo ship ride across the Pacific Ocean, CNN reported. She was secretary of labor in the George W. Bush administration.

She has been married to McConnell since 1993.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Elaine Chao, Maxine Waters, Mitch McConnell

By: Jack Davis on June 27, 2018 at 6:38am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Donald Trump says that Democrats need to work with Republicans to prevent families from being split at the border and improve the immigration policy.

Trump Demands Immediate Return of Undocumented Immigrants: ‘No Judges Or Court Cases’

Jack Davis

Twitter Screen Shot

Glenn Beck Takes Off Mic, Storms Out of CNN Interview: ‘Most Ridiculous Question I’ve Ever Heard’

Jack Davis

Report: Illegal Immigrants Told They Can Reunite With Family if They Agree to Voluntary Deportation

Dick Morris

Journalists Leak

Dick Morris: Now That Names Are Coming Out, Leakers and Journalists Should Be Prosecuted

Jack Davis

To Prevent Repeat of 2016, 25 States Move To Keep Trump Off Ballot

Jack Davis

ABC Reporter Goes to Border, Stumbles Across Active Human Smuggling Op

Chris Agee

Enlisted military grad Dillon Donovan

Enlisted Marine Walks Out of Graduation After School Refuses To Let Him Wear Military Sash

Angela Box

Angela Box: The Liberal Meltdown Is the Greatest Show on Earth

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.