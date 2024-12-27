Retiring Congresswoman Turns on Swamp, Calls for Handover of Power

One Democrat lawmaker hopes to set an example for some of her colleagues by stepping aside.

On Thursday, The Boston Globe reported Democrat Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire made the decision to retire. Speaking of her would-be role for the opposing party during a second term for President-elect Donald Trump, Kuster felt, “I’m just not the best gladiator for it right now.”

Despite Kuster’s party affiliation, her actions are actually on par with what MAGA supporters and Trump deem as “draining the swamp.”

At 68, Kuster was elected in 2012. Although 12 years in Congress is brief when compared to lawmakers like Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell — elected in 1984 — she is well beyond retirement age.

This brings into the discussion what the swamp actually is. Is it members of Congress who are simply too old and feeble to serve, but stay in anyway or is it members of congress who have been serving too long considering there are no term limits?

The two are not mutually exclusive as the more senior members seem to be those who have served the longest.

The median age of members of the House sits at 57, while the Senate is higher at 65, according to data from Pew Research.

The aforementioned McConnell is 82. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 2 years his senior, serving since 1987.

A big part of the swamp, simply put, are the older members of Congress who have served too long.

Kuster commented on her tenure by saying, “Twelve years is a good amount of time to put your shoulder to the wheel and try to make a difference on these issues.”

She continued, “I can’t say we solved them, but I think we made a difference, not just in changing policy, changing funding, but changing attitudes.”

On the example she looks to set for her colleagues, she stated, “I think there are colleagues — and some of whom are still very successful and very productive — but others who just stay forever.”

Now, some on Kuster’s side of the political aisle might point to Trump’s age — he turned 78 in June — as some sort of “gotcha,” given that MAGA supporters are some of the biggest voices railing against older, longer-serving members of Congress.

Just one issue with that line of thought: Presidents already have term limits.

Moreover, choosing Vice President-elect J.D. Vance to serve in his administration at the very young political age of 40 shows Trump wants to steer the country in a more generally youthful direction.

Its overly optimistic to say Kuster’s decision will bring change as many a reader wouldn’t recognize her name before this news. McConnell and Pelosi stepping aside would make headlines, but the problem persists without term limits for Congress.

This is the only way to combat the swamp. Without term limits, the current one will drain itself, but another will only bubble up to take its place.

