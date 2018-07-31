Elderly Woman Says Holy Spirit Told Her To Send American Flag Quilt to President Trump

An 85-year-old Indiana woman has created something unique that President Donald Trump, despite his billions of dollars, couldn’t buy from a store.

Betty Alexander, 85, of South Bend, recently finished making a large American flag quilt for the president, the South Bend Tribune reported.

“When I was thinking ‘who’s this quilt going to be for,’ the Holy Spirit just told me it should be for President Trump,” she said.

Alexander said that the special White House quilt was part of a challenge she made for herself after breaking her hip four months ago.

She has made quilts for her children and grandchildren for years, but she wanted to go beyond what she’d ever done.

TRENDING: Police Unintentionally Solve 64-Year-Old Cold Case

That was to be expected from a woman who started Bible school at 69, and spends time at the gym three times a week.

“I’m a busy lady,” she said. “I’m not going to sit around and think about things all day. What I can do, I’m going to do.”

Alexander said she learned her craft the old-fashioned way.

“I just watched my mother do it,” she said.

Do you think Donald Trump should meet with this woman? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Indiana woman quilts American flag for President Trump, wants to get it to White House – Fox News: Fox News Indiana woman quilts American flag for President Trump, wants to get it to White House Fox News The 85-year-old said she started the quilt after… https://t.co/746mdPUmIy pic.twitter.com/S60IHkSSKA — Quilters Gazette (@QultersGazette) July 31, 2018

The quilt would fit a queen-sized bed.

“But he won’t use it for his bed,” she said of the president. “It’s just for show.”

Patriotic Grandma trying to get quilt to POTUS. Let us help her get there by retweeting. Indiana woman quilts American flag for President Trump, wants to get it to White House https://t.co/TlnwTpGsiE #FoxNews — Toto (@TotoMunwolf) July 31, 2018

Alexander is now trying to come up with a way to get it to Trump.

RELATED: Rep. Brad Wenstrup: The Meaning of the Stars and Stripes

“I just want to make sure he sees it,” she said, according to Fox News.

“I love Donald Trump,” she added. “I believe his mom probably made quilts.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.