SECTIONS
US News
Print

Elderly Woman Says Holy Spirit Told Her To Send American Flag Quilt to President Trump

By Jack Davis
July 31, 2018 at 4:30pm
Print

An 85-year-old Indiana woman has created something unique that President Donald Trump, despite his billions of dollars, couldn’t buy from a store.

Betty Alexander, 85, of South Bend, recently finished making a large American flag quilt for the president, the South Bend Tribune reported.

“When I was thinking ‘who’s this quilt going to be for,’ the Holy Spirit just told me it should be for President Trump,” she said.

Alexander said that the special White House quilt was part of a challenge she made for herself after breaking her hip four months ago.

She has made quilts for her children and grandchildren for years, but she wanted to go beyond what she’d ever done.

TRENDING: Police Unintentionally Solve 64-Year-Old Cold Case

That was to be expected from a woman who started Bible school at 69, and spends time at the gym three times a week.

“I’m a busy lady,” she said. “I’m not going to sit around and think about things all day. What I can do, I’m going to do.”

Alexander said she learned her craft the old-fashioned way.

“I just watched my mother do it,” she said.

Do you think Donald Trump should meet with this woman?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The quilt would fit a queen-sized bed.

“But he won’t use it for his bed,” she said of the president. “It’s just for show.”

Alexander is now trying to come up with a way to get it to Trump.

RELATED: Rep. Brad Wenstrup: The Meaning of the Stars and Stripes

“I just want to make sure he sees it,” she said, according to Fox News.

“I love Donald Trump,” she added. “I believe his mom probably made quilts.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Patriotism

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross

The FBI investigation will continue.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Nunes Sends Ominous Warning About What Was Really Redacted in FISA Documents

Chuck Ross

Trump at microphone with Pence in the backgroundAlex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Stuns Establishment Media, Points Blame to One Cohen Tweet Following Trump Tower Revelations

Kyle Perisic

Devin Nunes talks more about Twitter's shadow-banning.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nunes Is Done Playing Games: Threatens Legal Action of Conservative Censorship

Nick Givas

A New York Times columnist predicts that Donald Trump will lose the 2020 re-election bid to Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NYT Columnist Starts Writing About Trump’s 2020 Loss to Elizabeth Warren

The Western Journal

New Orleans ShootingABC 13

Gunmen Open Fire at Busy New Orleans Strip Mall, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Jason Hopkins

Stacey Abrams claims her personal debt does not affect her attempts to fix the economy.Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Dem. Candidate Calls for Economic Improvement, Wants Public To Ignore Her 200K Personal Debt

Jack Davis

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional Candidate Launches Vile Attack Against First Lady

Jack Davis

Kentucky Sen. Rand PaulCNN screenshot

Rand Paul Changes Tune on Kavanaugh Decision

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.