Hunter Biden attended the White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House on April 18. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Elite Hollywood Lawyer Acting as Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Setting Up 'Redemption' Documentary

 By Richard Moorhead  May 11, 2022 at 1:46pm
An elite Hollywood lawyer has reportedly taken the reins of Hunter Biden’s public relations and is planning moves to rehabilitate the image of the disgraced drug addict known for shady business dealings with foreign powers.

Kevin Morris has lent more than $2 million to the president’s troubled son, acting as a “confidant” for Biden, who is currently under IRS investigation for potential tax fraud.

Morris, who has taken on the role of Biden’s de facto “sugar brother,” gave him the cash to pay back his hefty tax debt.

It’s thought a clean tax slate will help Biden in the eyes of IRS investigators currently eyeing the career Washington insider.

Morris has also acted as a guarantor for Biden’s controversial art career, advising the president’s son on how to properly market his personal art.

The New York Times reported that Morris is now playing a key role in the production of a documentary that will depict the president’s son as a victim.

The film will follow a book released by Hunter last year, which detailed his history of drug addiction.

The Morris-backed production will reportedly respond to the wave of negative publicity Hunter received as a result of his leaked hard drive, a topic which the younger Biden has largely refused to address in his rare interviews with the media.

The reports of a redemption documentary follow indications that the IRS probe into Biden is nearing a conclusion. The Justice Department is deliberating on the continuation of the case, arguing whether to assess civil or criminal penalties against Hunter Biden.

Biden could face fines in the millions of dollars for failing to report income from his overseas business dealings.

The producers of an upcoming documentary on Biden, “My Son Hunter,” are claiming that Morris arrived at a film set in Serbia and misrepresented himself in order to dig up dirt on their production.

“Morris claimed that he was retired from law and was working with two colleagues, who he said were production crew, on a documentary exposing Hunter’s corruption,” the Daily Mail reported.

The footage Morris got from this set will now be a part of this redemption documentary, which will be used to undermine “My Son Hunter” and Biden’s laptop, according to the Times.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repairman who obtained Biden’s laptop, announced a new lawsuit against elite D.C. Democrats last week.

Mac Isaac is accusing Democrats, such as Adam Schiff, of defaming him through false insinuations of Russian disinformation regarding the laptop.

In reality, Hunter himself dropped off his device at Mac Isaac’s store and legally surrendered the computer when he failed to pick it up.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




