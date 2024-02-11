In a touching moment, a U.K. police officer was seen helping a member of the U.K.’s Household Cavalry Royal Guards adjust his uniform after the guard asked for help.

The gesture was captured in a YouTube short, which shows the Royal Guard whispering to the nearby officer. The officer immediately walks over to help fix the plume on the Royal Guard’s helmet.







According to their website, the Household Cavalry “has acted as the monarch’s trusted guardians, as well as being the public face of the British Army both at home and abroad.”

The cavalry has fought in every major conflict the U.K. has been involved in since 1660. Nowadays, the British Army website says the cavalry’s duties take them across the globe as the representatives of the monarch and the nation.

While their duties have changed in the four centuries they have been around, the rich history of the cavalry shapes who they are.

Although their modern role may be mostly ceremonial, the duties and prestige of serving in the cavalry are treated with great respect, given their role as representatives of the U.K.

It is admirable that the cavalry has continued to serve the U.K. for centuries, and shows the value that tradition still holds for the British.

The cavalry is similar to the U.S. Army’s 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, commonly referred to as “the Old Guard,” who stand watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Would you ever travel to the U.K.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Old Guard is one of the most prestigious units in the entire U.S. military, adhering to strict regiments and discipline to show honor and respect to those who have given their lives in service of their country.

They famously march 21 steps behind the tomb, pause for 21 seconds to face east, then turn and pause for another 21 seconds facing north, and finally, march 21 steps back.

No matter the circumstances, the Old Guard continuously watches over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In fact, one of the members of the Old Guard went viral last July for continuing to march despite 60 mph-plus winds blasting in his face.

We couldn’t be prouder of the @USArmyOldGuard Soldiers who watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Winds reached 60-85 mph in the DC region. This sentinel leans into it and continues marching. Honor. https://t.co/WcGAnSl8xL — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) July 30, 2023

The service of these soldiers, and members of the Household Cavalry, often goes overlooked, but they are among some of the most dedicated members of the armed forces.

Their mission eternalizes the sacrifices made by those who came before us, giving their lives so that the next generation of citizens could live in peace.

In particular, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier serves not just to commemorate the sacrifice of the unknown soldiers laid to rest there, but also all those who sacrificed their lives for our country who may have been lost or forgotten.

If you’ve never visited the Tomb, it’s a worthwhile and powerful experience.

When you’re there, you cannot help but be moved by the display of respect shown to our fallen soldiers. It revitalizes pride in our country and instills gratitude for the tradition that is the Tomb.

In a world where tradition is increasingly seen as a negative, the Household Cavalry and Old Guard serve as a reminder that tradition can be beautiful and worth preserving, as it embodies the values that continue to make the United States and United Kingdom beacons of hope in a dark world.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.