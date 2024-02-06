Prince Harry Rushes to UK After King's Diagnosis - Meghan Not Seen

Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday in response to the cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles III.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Harry made a “quick visit” to Clarence House, where Charles and Queen Camilla live.

On Monday, he had been spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport, the outlet reported.

Shortly after the Duke of Sussex’s visit, Charles and Camilla were seen driving from their residence to Buckingham Palace, according to The Guardian. The king waved to those he passed along the way.

Not long after their arrival, a helicopter took off from the palace and landed at Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did not accompany her husband on the trip, according to the BBC.

#PrinceHarry supposedly in the vehicle in the video below being driven to Clarence House to see his father who left for Sandringham 1 hour after.#GoodKingHarry 📽️📷 Sky News pic.twitter.com/5lbE6RSCvk — 🅳🅷🅰🆁🅶🅷🅰🅽 (@Dharghan_) February 6, 2024

Charles had called Harry to inform him about his cancer diagnosis before the news was made public.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced the 75-year-old king had cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a palace statement posted online said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it said.

King Charles looks a bit sad but it could be his illness. Lets see how long Prince Harry stays or if he eventually gets an invite to Sandringham. As Harry can’t be trusted, I’m guessing his first meeting with his dad was held with witnesses, minutes taken and was a test. pic.twitter.com/XzKspNQutJ — The British Prince (@Freedom16356531) February 6, 2024

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the king’s cancer had been “caught early,” according to The Guardian.

Charles Anson, who was the press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, said Charles felt “very strongly that the condition he has and the treatment for it should be known in general terms” but that frequent updates were not likely.

Anson called the disclosure a “sign of the times.”

“The business of the country and the constitutional role of the monarch continues without really missing a beat,” with other family members stepping in, he said.

The BBC noted that Prince William, who had stepped back from public life after the recent abdominal surgery of his wife, Princess Kate, will pick up some of his father’s ceremonial duties.

According to the BBC, Harry’s last royal engagement had been his father’s coronation, at which he had no role other than that of a spectator.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from their lives as working members of the royal family in 2020, moved to the United States and have since disparaged the royals in books and interviews.

The Sun reported that it was uncertain where Harry would stay because he was evicted last year from his former home at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

