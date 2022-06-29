Elizabeth Warren, AOC's Abortion Scheme Is so Radical Even Biden's White House Is Calling It 'Dangerous'

In a desperate attempt to continue providing abortions across the country, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have asked the federal government to start performing abortions on federal lands.

On Tuesday, even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to admit how ridiculous this plan truly is.

Caroline Kitchener, an abortion reporter for The Washington Post, first reported Warren’s support for the plan on Monday.

“I just spoke with @ewarren, who suggested the Biden administration establish Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks,” she wrote in a tweet.

She said Warren called on the federal government to “put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it.”

I just spoke with @ewarren, who suggested the Biden administration establish Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks. “They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it.” “It’s time to declare a medical emergency.” — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) June 27, 2022

On Tuesday, RNC Research shared footage of Ocasio-Cortez making a similar call to action.

“I’ll start with the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps,” Ocaiso-Cortez said. “Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now.”

Would you support AOC and Warren's plan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (51 Votes)

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: “Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now!” “Right now!” pic.twitter.com/sFvl101mSt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2022

Opening abortion in clinics in states where abortion is banned seems to be a pretty radical idea, but to leftists like Ocasio-Cortez, it’s just “the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps.” That provides some insight into how unhinged she truly is.

As the plan started to gain steam, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre about it during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. She effectively shut down the idea.

“So with this proposal — we understand the proposal is well-intentioned, but here’s the thing: It could actually put women and providers at risk,” Jean-Pierre said according to a White House transcript.

“And importantly, in states where abortion is now illegal, women and providers who are not federal employees — as you look at the federal lands — could be — potentially be prosecuted. And so, this is — as we understand why they would put forward this proposal, there’s actually dangerous ramifications to doing this.”

The Supreme Court decision did not ban abortion federally, but rather gave the power back to the states to determine their own laws about abortion. As such, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez could encourage women who don’t like the abortion laws in their states to simply move to another state.

It is unclear why leftists are so intent on forcing abortions to be legal in states that wish to outlaw them. Massachusetts and New York, the states in which these two women reside, will almost certainly continue to allow abortion, and people who are unhappy with the laws in red states are welcome to move there.

Nonetheless, Warren has continued to call for abortions on federal lands.

“I also think at this moment, the federal government needs to be exploring what they can do to make federal lands available to help ensure access to abortion,” Warren said in a clip shared Wednesday by RNC Research.

Elizabeth Warren: Government needs to “make federal lands available” for abortions pic.twitter.com/HkZhbFxhLx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2022

Leftists have been unable to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling, and they continue to suggest ideas to help undermine the decision. With these actions, they are displaying a clear lack of respect for American democracy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.