Officials Issue Warning After Oddly Colored Snow Falls on Town: 'Avoid Ingesting or Direct Skin Contact'

The picturesque sight of snow blanketing a Maine town became something far less attractive.

On Tuesday, residents of Rumford found that instead of fluffy white stuff covering yards and fields, they looked upon brown snow, according to WJW-TV

The town posted an explanation on Facebook, saying the local paper mill was to blame.

“The Town has confirmed that due to a malfunction at the Mill there was a release of spent black liquor which resulted in precipitation of brown or tan colored snow. This is mostly in the areas of Town nearest to the Mill,” it posted.

The post said the snow should be left alone.

“The pH of this substance is 10 which is alkali and therefore a skin irritant. Although it is non-toxic it should not be touched or otherwise put in contact with skin,” the post said.

“We have been in contact with the Mill and they have already rectified the issue and have informed their regulators. In the meantime we are also notifying the school district to let kids know not to play with ‘brown snow,’” the post said.

“It is likely advisable to keep your pets away from this snow. We are hopeful the rain tomorrow will wash most of the substance away and flush it off the ground and people’s homes or property,” the post said.

The post said that Maine Department of Environmental Protection tests showed the pH of the snow was around 8, compared to water, which has a pH of 7.

TOXIC SNOW ⚠️Rumford, Maine, Sees Brown Snowfall Due to Paper Mill Malfunction As snow blanketed Rumford, Maine, residents noticed an unusual sight—brown snow falling from the sky. The discoloration was caused by a malfunction at a local paper mill, which released spent black… pic.twitter.com/3ab35ZqI5N — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) December 12, 2024

Based on state guidance, the post explained that “we are confident that the public safety concerns are minimal at this time.”

“In the meantime out of an abundance of caution please avoid ingesting or direct skin contact with the brown snow,” the post said.

Drones in New Jersey now we have brown snow in Maine. That local officials are warning people to stay away from what is going on? pic.twitter.com/lkujPzX3gk — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) December 11, 2024

ND Paper issued a statement taking responsibility for the incident.

It said an operational issue led to the problem that allowed the byproduct to escape, according to WMTW-TV.

“The cause of the operational issues are being, and will continue to be investigated,” the statement said.

The company said it is cooperating with state officials as they investigate the incident.

