Commentary

Elizabeth Warren's Claim About Rising 'Islamophobia' Blows Up in Her Face

 By Warner Todd Huston  November 7, 2023 at 5:13pm
Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren made a desperate attempt to appeal to Muslims whose support for Warren’s party is flagging with an X post claiming that there is a “surge” in hate for Muslims in the U.S.A. today. But it didn’t take long for commenters to destroy her claims.

The far-left Warren jumped to her X account on Tuesday to take aim at all that mythical Islamophobia she claims is surging across the U.S.

“The surge of hate & violence against Muslims, Arabs & Palestinian Americans is alarming,” she piously exclaimed.

“It’s powerfully important that the Biden-Harris administration is developing a national strategy to counter Islamophobia. It’s up to all of us to ensure there’s no space for hate in America,” Warren insisted.

Firstly, Warren’s proclamation of rising “hate” against Muslims is not really borne out much by the reported crime rates. As corrupt as the FBI is, even the bureau says that hate crimes against Muslims are tiny in number compared to the attacks on Jews in America.

According to the FBI’s hate crimes database, anti-Muslim hate crimes totaled 158 last year. Meanwhile, there were 1,124 reported hate crimes against Jews. That is a significant difference.

Warren’s X post also suffered from some very bad timing — at least it was bad timing to support her claims.



The very same day she was bloviating about a supposed rise in hate against Muslims, the nation was just learning that Palestinian protesters attacked and murdered a Jewish man in Thousand Oaks, California. It was an incident that X users were quick to use to prove that Warren was talking out of her backside.

According to witnesses, a pro-Hamas terror supporter used a megaphone to attack 69-year-old Paul Kessler after which he fell down and smashed his head against the concrete street. The blow led to Kessler’s death.

Many others also blasted the fake Indian senator, one even calling her “evil.”

Another pointed out that it is fair game to criticize Islam.

“People have the right to criticize Islam. Islam is an ideology. Attempting to pass any sort of legislation that attempts to circumvent that is 100% absurd and counter to freedom,” Dr. Sydney Watson wrote.

Naturally, Warren’s post was an attempt to pander to pro-Hamas Muslims who have begun saying that they will no longer vote for the Democrats.

But her claim is a massively absurd one. There is no measurable rise in so-called “Islamophobia” in the U.S. On the other hand, there is a clear rise in antisemitism in our big cities, in our halls of government and in our institutes of higher learning. If you want to worry about a rise in hate, it is the latter that should concern you.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation