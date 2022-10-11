Parler Share
Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seen in a file photo from June, has had to endure some mocking responses after her post about"Indigineous Peoples Day.
Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seen in a file photo from June, has had to endure some mocking responses after her post about"Indigineous Peoples Day. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Elizabeth Warren's Indigenous Peoples' Day Message Backfires: 'Maybe Sit This One Out'

 By Samantha Chang  October 11, 2022 at 7:50am
Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was hilariously trolled on Twitter for promoting Indigenous Peoples’ Day in lieu of Columbus Day.

In a tone-deaf tweet Monday, Warren — who famously claimed she was Native American — urged everyone to “celebrate the contributions, the extraordinary resilience, and the rich cultures of tribal nations and Native communities.”

The failed presidential candidate was barraged with snarky comments, with many Twitter users telling her to “sit this one out” in recognition of her past cultural appropriation.

“Is this a parody account?” another Twitter user asked.


Numerous commenters needled Warren — who was nicknamed “Pocahontas” by former President Donald Trump — by pointing out that her DNA test revealed she may be 1/1024 (or 0.0976 percent) Native American.

As reference, the average European-American is 0.18 percent Native American, according to scientists at 23andMe, a biotech company that specializes in genetic testing.

This means that most white Americans are far more Native-American than Warren is, even though she previously used her sham minority status to advance her career.

One commenter reminded Warren of the time she “plagiarized recipes from the New York Times and Better Homes and Garden and passed them off as [her] family’s secret ‘Cherokee’ recipes for the Pow Wow Chow cookbook? You knew exactly what you were doing!”

Thanks in part to Trump’s lampooning of Warren’s faux “minority status,” she has been hilariously mocked for claiming she’s part Cherokee.

As a reminder, Warren once cited her “high cheekbones” as proof of her dubious ethnicity.

“My papaw had high cheekbones like all of the Indians do,” the Democrat said in 2012.



In her 30s, Warren claimed she was Native American to benefit from affirmative-action hiring programs intended for real Native Americans.

In 2012, Warren admitted that she had told Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania she was Native American while applying for teaching jobs.

Thanks to her exploitation of her questionable minority status, Warren — who graduated from Rutgers Law School — was hired as a professor at Harvard Law, where she was lionized for being its “first woman of color.”

Should Warren pay reparations to actual Native Americans?

The fact that she still has a political career after the race-hustling stunt she pulled underscores just how warped and corrupt our establishment media is.

The good thing about Warren being a high-profile figure in the Democratic Party is that her mere presence undermines its moral high ground on so many issues, especially those concerning the party’s hypocritical, warped race politics.

Conversation