Love him or hate him, there’s no denying the fact that former and aspiring future President Donald Trump has always been a master crafter of political messaging — and a brilliant master troll to boot.

His cheeky, ruthless and catchy attacks on political opponents have transformed the political landscape since his fateful descent down the golden escalator, bringing a new age of mass triggering and new lows of dirty dealings on the part of those who have tried to match his evasive air with their own embittered retaliatory trollery.

In 2022, he may have been successfully plucked out of the national spotlight thanks to his 2021 Twitter and Facebook bans, but it’s not stopped the magnitude of his influence over the election scene, nor the strength of his targeted attacks.

He has, of course, been directing this influence towards Republican midterm candidates with significant endorsements and his iconic political rallies, and it was at a recent event that he unveiled his latest attack on President Joe Biden as part of his overall message that the Democratic Party is ruining the country.

During his remarks, the Trump team played a mash-up video, captioned “Let’s Get Ready to Bumble” and set to the tune of the 90’s dance classic “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble,” featuring several clips of President Biden, well, bumbling his ever-loving bumble off (as he is wont to do).

President Trump Plays Video Of Bumbling Biden At Nevada Rally Crowd Chants: “Joe’s got to go!” pic.twitter.com/9HakdIcGWm — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 9, 2022

The crowd reacted to the cringe-worthy clips with a simple chant of just four words: “Joe’s got to go.”

The mashup included such hits as the time Biden forgot the words to the Declaration of Independence, fell up the stairs of Air Force One, defined America in “one word” that was utterly indecipherable and a plethora of instances in which the 46th president had completely forgotten what he was talking about and/or trailed off in a babble of half-muttered nothings.

Do you think Trump would defeat Biden in a 2024 presidential match? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In other words, Trump just played clips of Biden being Biden.

It took no more clever messaging than that to underscore how utterly incompetent our nation’s leadership is — and like so many of Trump’s simple, palpable messages, it’s likely to be very effective.

Yes, the crowd in attendance at Trump’s weekend rally, which he held in Nevada to show support for U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo among others, were likely already fully committed to voting red in November and Trump in 2024 should he make his way to the ticket.

“The Democrats are locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent and using the full force of government law enforcement and the media, the fake media, to try and crush our movement,” Trump said during his remarks Saturday, according to Fox News.

“If you want to see our country decline, vote Democrat,” he continued.

Bear in mind that historically, Trump gained enormous traction as a political figure by simply shining a harsh light on establishment hypocrisy and corruption that already existed.

He says what others are thinking without reserve, empowering those who might be thinking the same thing to throw caution to the wind and be blunt about the absurdity of the D.C. swamp’s current state of muckiness.

This is always what has rankled Trump’s opponents most of all, too.

Biden’s penchant for utter incoherence and senile gaffes — which although they are too numerous to mention certainly deserve our concerned attention — serve to highlight how desperate the establishment was to get this upstart out of Washington, D.C.

Surely the average Democrat who bought the lie that anyone-but-Trump would do, even this bumbling career politician with a list of scandals as long as the awkward pauses that commence when he loses track of what he’s talking about, is starting to realize what we’re in for as the economy crumbles and a man who forgets the names of entire federal agencies begins discussing nuclear Armageddon.

Like I said, love Trump or hate Trump, you’ve got to admit he knows the right tone to strike.

And simply exposing the endless torrent of literal nonsense that comes out of President Joe Biden’s mouth is failproof, because it requires nothing from him but some snappy editing and some silly sound effects to carry out.

Plenty of voters said they were simply eager to see Trump leave Washington, D.C., in January 2021, yet with the current state of leadership and affairs in our country, how many independents might be regretting their choice?

We’ll probably only know for sure come November, but there’s no doubt that, no matter what happens, Trump’s tenacious attacks and clever messaging isn’t losing steam any time soon.

Especially not when the material is so ripe for the taking with the bumbling President Biden in the White House.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.