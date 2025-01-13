Share
Commentary
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019.
Commentary
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images)

Elon Deploys Cybertrucks, Teams from SpaceX and Tesla to LA/Malibu on Mission of Mercy

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 13, 2025 at 11:15am
Share

Elon Musk announced that Tesla and SpaceX devoted resources and personnel to help victims of the Los Angeles fires as residents evacuate the region and lose homes.

Musk shared on Sunday evening via X that Tesla and SpaceX staffers are “driving around areas in greater LA/Malibu that are in tough shape with free WiFi, drinks & snacks.”


He shared a post from Tesla that included a “summary of efforts” from the electric vehicle manufacturer to support employees and the community as a whole.

Those efforts turned out to be incredibly extensive.

Tesla is providing housing accommodations, transportation, and meals for employees who had their homes “lost or destroyed” amid the historic fires.

The company also managed to get all Supercharger sites back online “except [the] Pasadena Supercharger, which was in the middle of the fire.”

Beyond those responses, Tesla deployed two Megapack Chargers, which are essentially massive energy storage units that help with grid reliability, on Friday to “relieve congestion in Thousand Oaks for evacuation & families losing power due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs.”

The company deployed another unit the next day to Altadena “for first responder support, providing power & Starlink connectivity.”

Newsom has treated Musk terribly. Are you surprised Musk still sent help to those suffering in the LA area?

Tesla also sent two more Megapack Chargers to San Bernadino and are working to deploy more in the Palisades, the neighborhoods hit with the most destructive of the fires.

There are Mobile Powerwall Units “deployed with support” from third-party nonprofits in Altadena and Topanga Canyon to power devices and fridges, and there are multiple Cybertrucks throughout the city with Starlink enabled in Altadena, Pasadena, Zuma Beach, and Malibu.

Those Cybertrucks also have beds filled with water and snacks.

In other words, Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk have gone out of their way to take care of not only their own employees, but the region as a whole.

Musk did the same after hurricanes destroyed large parts of the southeastern United States a few months back.

Related:
Would-Be Arsonist Caught by Citizens Is Illegal Immigrant: ICE to Reporter

But the efforts in California come despite some bad blood from the Democratic leadership of the state.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a plan in November that would offer rebates for electric vehicles, with the exception of Teslas, a move ripped by many as political retribution toward a billionaire political foe who aligned himself with the Republicans in recent years.

Musk called the exclusion of Tesla “insane,” especially because the company is the only car producer to make electric vehicles in the Golden State, according to a report from the New York Post.

In other words, California leaders turned their backs on Musk, but Musk did not turn his back on California.

Even as Newsom whines about his enemies politicizing the fires, Musk going out of his way to help the state is about as unpolitical a move as he possibly could have made.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Elon Deploys Cybertrucks, Teams from SpaceX and Tesla to LA/Malibu on Mission of Mercy
Biden's Parting Gift to Trump Throws Wrench in Deportation Plan
LA Mayor Used Fire Department Money to Fund Queer Occult Interests, 'Ebony Theatre,' Trans Cafe, and More
Biden Floats Staggeringly Idiotic Reason LA Hydrants Ran Dry
McDonald's Tosses Woke Programs After Pressure from Conservative Activist
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation