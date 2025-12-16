Elon Musk Is Already Working to Give Republicans a Huge Boost in the 2026 Election, with More to Come: Report

The world’s richest person appears poised to throw the floundering Republican Party a much-needed lifeline.

Now, if only Republicans would do something to make themselves worthy of the aid.

According to Axios, Elon Musk — owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X, and a former ally of President Donald Trump — has already “cut big checks” to help the GOP in the 2026 midterms, with a pledge of more to come.

This, of course, qualifies as huge news.

After all, with an estimated net worth of $674.2 billion as of Tuesday morning, Musk’s fortune nearly equals that of the world’s next three richest individuals combined, per Forbes.

Meanwhile, Republican fortunes have diminished. According to RealClear Polling, the current aggregate of polls for the 2026 midterms (generic ballot) shows Democrats with a 3.5-point lead.

Thus, Republicans need Musk far more than he needs them.

Moreover, GOP candidates should count their lucky stars that Musk’s intense frustrations from earlier this year have not lingered.

Recall, of course, that Trump, upon entering office, entrusted Musk with leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency. Despite some early successes, however, the Swamp rallied to kill that popular and much-needed endeavor.

Then, Trump and Musk had a public and very ugly falling out over the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” At one point, Musk even threatened to forge a new political party.

Finally, the duo appeared to reconcile at the September memorial for slain conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk.

While it was good to see Trump and Musk shake hands again, the president apparently is not the person behind this latest development.

According to Axios, Musk had dinner last month with Vice President J.D. Vance. The vice president “helped organize the dinner” at his official residence in Washington, D.C.

Readers who spend time on X might have noticed a recent uptick in Musk’s politically themed posts and comments. Considering his views, that qualifies as a good thing.

In short, conservatives should thank our lucky stars that the world’s richest man happens to cherish free speech. Otherwise, one shudders to imagine how far the forces of censorship would have advanced by now.

Musk also wants to save the West from Marxism-inspired wokeness.

Congressional Republicans, on the other hand, have the capacity to squander all good things. GOP legislators talk a good game but accomplish precious little. What evidence do we have, for instance, that D.C. Republicans care about the objectives Musk does, including DOGE?

Moreover, a new problem appeared on Tuesday morning when Vanity Fair published the first part of an interview with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Wiles, who was present at the Musk-Vance dinner, referred to Vance as inauthentic and a “conspiracy theorist.” She also insinuated that Musk has a drug problem.

In other words, the fight for control of the GOP post-Trump will pit Vance and others of the America First ilk against Swampy Susie and the Republican establishment, which cannot wait to wave goodbye to Trumpism.

That is a fight we cannot afford to lose. Thank goodness Vance and the GOP base have Musk on our side.

In the meantime, congressional Republicans will receive help that they need but hardly deserve.

