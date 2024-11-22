Is Elon Musk Buying MSNBC? Social Media World Jumps to Conclusions After Noticing Familiar Question from Billionaire

Different liberal media.

Five words from Musk made the world sit up and notice on Friday as the man whose journey to purchase Twitter began with a very similar question raised in a different context.

This week, media giant Comcast said it plans to create a separate company that will operate the USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and the Golf Channel, according to NBC.

Although the game plan appears to be that everything is spun off in one package deal, Donald Trump Jr. had an interesting chaos-provoking thought that he shared on X.

“Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!” he posted while sharing a post about MSNBC being up for sale.

How much does it cost? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

That led to a Musk reply the social media world had heard once before.

“How much does it cost?” Musk posted on X.

That took the social media world back to 2017, when X was Twitter and in a post on the platform in response to a comment that he should buy Twitter, Musk wrote, “How much is it?”

How much is it? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

After at least one X user noted Musk’s words, leading him to post, “The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely.”

The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely 😂 https://t.co/YX2EznXfoF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

The byplay produced a buzz on the possibility of one of the country’s most left-leaning networks falling into Musk’s hands.

Is Elon Musk about to buy MSNBC? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fnLNggxC7N — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. responded to Musk’s initial question about the price of MSNBC by writing, “I mean it can’t be much. Look at the ratings.”

