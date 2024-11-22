Share
Is Elon Musk Buying MSNBC? Social Media World Jumps to Conclusions After Noticing Familiar Question from Billionaire

 By Jack Davis  November 22, 2024 at 4:37pm
Different liberal media.

Familiar Elon Musk question.

Five words from Musk made the world sit up and notice on Friday as the man whose journey to purchase Twitter began with a very similar question raised in a different context.

This week, media giant Comcast said it plans to create a separate company that will operate the USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and the Golf Channel,  according to NBC.

Although the game plan appears to be that everything is spun off in one package deal, Donald Trump Jr. had an interesting chaos-provoking thought that he shared on X.

“Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!” he posted while sharing a post about MSNBC being up for sale.

That led to a Musk reply the social media world had heard once before.

Do you believe Elon Musk will buy MSNBC?

“How much does it cost?” Musk posted on X.

That took the social media world back to 2017, when X was Twitter and in a post on the platform in response to a comment that he should buy Twitter, Musk wrote, “How much is it?”

After at least one X user noted Musk’s words, leading him to post, “The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely.”

The byplay produced a buzz on the possibility of one of the country’s most left-leaning networks falling into Musk’s hands.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. responded to Musk’s initial question about the price of MSNBC by writing, “I mean it can’t be much. Look at the ratings.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation