"Morning Joe" co-hosts Mika Brzezinski, left, and Joe Scarborough, right, attend "And in the End" in New York City on Nov. 18, 2019. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

'Morning Joe' Co-Hosts Quip They 'Could Be Fired' as Comcast Jettisons MSNBC in Spinoff

 By Jack Davis  November 20, 2024 at 4:15pm
The jokes bounced around on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, but it was no laughing matter.

Joe Scarbrough and Mika Brzezinski both put a brave face on the announcement that media giant Comcast is spinning off a number of its networks, including MSNBC, which employs the husband and wife duo.

As noted by NBC, Comcast’s game plan is to spin off USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and the Golf Channel, putting them all in one new company.

Comcast will keep the NBC network, NBC News, NBC Sports, the Peacock streaming service and the Bravo cable channel.

Scarborough tried to make light of the change.

“The big concern that stockholders right now on Wall Street are wondering about, before they decide what to do with Comcast shares, is whether Mika is going to have to give up her penthouse,” Scarborough said in a video clip posted to X.

“Now, now,” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough offered a number of rosy hopes, but he then said hopes might not pan out, according to Mediaite.

“I could be completely wrong: We could all be fired a year from now,” he said. “When this happens, you never know what’s going to happen.”

After his comment, Brzezinski interjected, “Or tomorrow.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal is worth about $7 billion.

The Journal said Mark Lazarus, chair of NBCUniversal’s media group, will be the CEO of the spinoff.

“The transaction will be structured as a tax-free spin to existing shareholders,” Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said in a memo, according to NBC. “While we don’t have a precise timetable for completing the transition, we are estimating that it will take approximately a year.”

“The well-capitalized, independent company will be positioned to lead in the changing landscape for cable networks given the strength of its portfolio and the quality and focus of its management team,” Cavanagh said.

According to a report in Variety, which relied on sources it did not name, there is uncertainty over whether MSNBC, once divorced from Comcast, will need to be renamed.

The report also said that it was unclear how the spin-off network would get its news. Variety noted that MSNBC and CNBC, also being spun off, have long relied on content generated by NBC reporters.

Conversation