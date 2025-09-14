Share
Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis speaks at the opening day of Fan Expo at the Colorado Convention Center on June 30, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.
Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis speaks at the opening day of Fan Expo at the Colorado Convention Center on June 30, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. (Thomas Cooper / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Confronts Colorado Governor Over Career Criminal Released from Jail

 By Michael Austin  September 14, 2025 at 12:00pm
Elon Musk confronted Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis over a violent criminal released back on the streets, prompting a response from the official that failed to acknowledge how he signed a law allowing such circumstances to arise.

The exchange came after Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams revealed to residents that under Colorado law, he was forced to release Debisa Ephraim, who was deemed incompetent to stand trial, into the public on Monday.

Ephraim was arrested on second-degree murder and assault charges after he allegedly attacked residents in an unprovoked manner, per a report from CBS News.

Reams remarked in a video that Ephraim has had several encounters with police.

“It is a very violent crime, and how rapidly this person has accumulated contacts with law enforcement is concerning,” Reams said.

“He is a very dangerous person, and his actions, from what we can tell, were unprovoked,” the sheriff added.

But since he was deemed incompetent to stand trial, he was unable to be incarcerated under legislation signed by Polis only last year, per CBS News.

There have been other cases elsewhere in Colorado where violent individuals have been released under the law, known as House Bill 24-1034.

“This, or the case that happened in Aurora with Solomon Galligan, both are very giant highlights to the mistake that was made,” Reams said in reference to a registered sex offender who allegedly tried to take a child from the park, but had his charges dropped.

“It needs to be corrected. Someone is going to get hurt, and someone is gonna get hurt bad,” Reams continued.

Musk highlighted the video statement from Reams and tagged Polis on social media platform X, calling the phenomenon “insane.”

Polis responded about an hour and a half later, calling the trend “absolutely unacceptable.”

“I’m calling on the county attorney and DA to use state law, including CRS Title 25 and Title 27, to ensure he’s not at large,” Polis continued.

“This should have happened BEFORE release not after. Remove this threat now!”

But a community note on the X post from Polis observed that Polis was the one who signed the legislation requiring the release of Ephraim.

