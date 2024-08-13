Share
News

Elon Musk Makes Offer to Kamala Harris After Trump Interview Blows Up

 By Jack Davis  August 13, 2024 at 7:20am
Share

Anytime Vice President Kamala Harris feels like speaking to a massive audience, she is welcome to do so, X owner Elon Musk said Tuesday.

On Monday night, Musk interviewed former President Donald Trump in a wide-ranging interview that was delayed by some technical glitches.

“Happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces too,” Musk posted on X Tuesday morning.

Trending:
Female Fighter Who Fought Gold Medalist Imane Khelif Claims Boxer 'Is a Man' Despite Media Claims: Report

Many on X gave their opinion of that ever taking place.

Will Kamala Harris do a long interview between now and November?

The Harris campaign denigrated the Trump interview, posting a statement on  X.

“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com,” the campaign wrote.

“Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

Related:
Trump Drops Multiple Posts on 'X,' Confirms Major Plans With Elon Musk as Election Nears - 'ENJOY!'

Musk later posted on X that in terms of reaching a wide audience, the event was a major success.

“Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion,” he wrote.

During the interview with Musk, Trump framed his campaign as a chance to save America.

“This country is going down, and these people are bad people that we’re running against. And they’re liars. They make statements. They do things that are so bad. They say they’re going to make a strong border. They say they’ve been great on the border, and they’ve been the worst in history. They say they’ll stop crime,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

Harris, he said, “is considered more liberal, by far, than Bernie Sanders. She’s a radical-left lunatic. And if she’s going to be our president, very quickly you’re not going to have a country anymore. And she’ll go back to all the things that she believes in. She believes in defunding the police. She believes in no fracking, zero.”

Trump said the concerted Democratic Party effort to shunt aside President Joe Biden for Harris “was a coup of a president of the United States. He didn’t want to leave, and they said, ‘We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way.’”

“They just took him out back behind the shed and basically shot him,” Musk said in response.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Elon Musk Makes Offer to Kamala Harris After Trump Interview Blows Up
Report: Barron Trump Has Taken on an Important Campaign Role, Is Helping Father Reach Key Demographic
MLB Suspends Player for Using Anti-Gay Slur, Then Gives Away Part of His Salary to Pro-LGBT Group
Two Migrants Accused of Raping Woman at New York Tourist Hot Spot
Trump Hits Biden DOJ with Enormous Lawsuit, Alleges Protocols Violated Amid 'Political Persecution'
See more...

Conversation