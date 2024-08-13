Elon Musk Makes Offer to Kamala Harris After Trump Interview Blows Up

Anytime Vice President Kamala Harris feels like speaking to a massive audience, she is welcome to do so, X owner Elon Musk said Tuesday.

On Monday night, Musk interviewed former President Donald Trump in a wide-ranging interview that was delayed by some technical glitches.

“Happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces too,” Musk posted on X Tuesday morning.

Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Many on X gave their opinion of that ever taking place.

She should take you up on this offer. But she likely won’t. This is why she hasn’t done anything in 22+ days. She’s not capable of doing it and her handlers will never let it happen . — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 13, 2024

that would ruin her current election strategy of letting everyone imagine that she is perfect in every way because they don’t know anything about her other than she isn’t donald trump — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 13, 2024

Will Kamala Harris do a long interview between now and November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Harris campaign denigrated the Trump interview, posting a statement on X.

“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com,” the campaign wrote.

“Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

Our statement on… whatever that was pic.twitter.com/bOZfUu8rbk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

Musk later posted on X that in terms of reaching a wide audience, the event was a major success.

“Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion,” he wrote.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

During the interview with Musk, Trump framed his campaign as a chance to save America.

“This country is going down, and these people are bad people that we’re running against. And they’re liars. They make statements. They do things that are so bad. They say they’re going to make a strong border. They say they’ve been great on the border, and they’ve been the worst in history. They say they’ll stop crime,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

Harris, he said, “is considered more liberal, by far, than Bernie Sanders. She’s a radical-left lunatic. And if she’s going to be our president, very quickly you’re not going to have a country anymore. And she’ll go back to all the things that she believes in. She believes in defunding the police. She believes in no fracking, zero.”

Trump said the concerted Democratic Party effort to shunt aside President Joe Biden for Harris “was a coup of a president of the United States. He didn’t want to leave, and they said, ‘We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way.’”

“They just took him out back behind the shed and basically shot him,” Musk said in response.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.