Elon Musk Burns Kamala Harris Shortly After Biden Endorsement: 'Imagine 4 Years of This...'

It didn’t take long after Vice President Kamala Harris became the officially endorsed presidential candidate of the White House for Elon Musk to remind the world just how bad four years of her as president would be.

As you’ve doubtlessly learned by now, President Joe Biden announced Sunday he no longer plans to seek a second term — and a half-hour later, he endorsed Harris as his choice to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote in the letter.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he said.

The endorsement followed shortly thereafter.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” the president said. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The endorsement made her the prohibitive favorite, although it wasn’t quite the immediate coronation everyone was hoping for.

While a number of the party’s top names got behind Harris instantly, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been adamant about wanting an open convention if the president were to drop out, according to The New York Times, and she didn’t mention Harris at all in her statement about Biden’s decision.

Neither did former President Barack Obama, although he made some vague statements that could be seen as calls for an open convention, too.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” he wrote in a Medium post. “But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

Why? Well, leave it to Tesla/SpaceX/X impresario Elon Musk to remind us what kind of cringe we would be in for.

“Imagine 4 years of this…” Musk said in a Sunday night post on his social media platform, along with a bad-viral video of Harris from 2022.

“Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” she said at the opening of the clip.

“I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

Imagine 4 years of this … https://t.co/gFwWAv15Qx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

The remarks in question were from a “roundtable with disability advocates,” according to a White House transcript, held on July 26, 2022.

Will Kamala Harris be our next president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

(Note, as well, the mask was still being worn over 30 months after the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak, well past the point where anyone seriously bothered with these things.)

We’re not just noticing how stupid this is now — although plenty of people did, yet again, notice how stupid this was:

I hope they do this nonsense before every speech at the DNC. 🤣🤣🤣 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 22, 2024

Not so bad for the satire business. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 22, 2024

Come on Elon. Let Kamala be unburdened by what has been. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 22, 2024

As USA Today noted, it drew responses like this one at the time from GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado: “Kamala Harris just introduced herself with she/her pronouns at an official event. She then clarified that she was a ‘woman’ sitting at the table wearing a blue suit. This is what happens when your speechwriter quits and you hang around with Geriatric Joe too long.”

Even those representing disability groups at the meeting thought it was a bit much.

While Chris Danielsen, a spokesman for the National Federation for the Blind, criticized those pointing out how silly it sounded because “the intent behind it is at least inclusive,” he noted that it was “unclear to us how much of this is actually asked for by blind people.”

“In the community, there’s really debate about whether it’s needed. It kind of seems to some of us like one of these things that sighted people have decided to do but it’s not necessarily something we said would be helpful,” Danielsen said.

No, it’s patronizing gibberish.

And it’s patronizing gibberish Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to subject us to four more years of.

Is there any wonder, then, why Obama and Pelosi, among others, are holding off?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.