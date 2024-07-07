Jordan Peterson Responds After Villain in New 'Star Wars' Release Appears to Quote Him

Conservative Canadian psychologist and Daily Wire podcast host Jordan Peterson responded to a villain in the new Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte,” who apparently quoted him.

Looper first reported last week that in episode 5, Qimir, played by Manny Jacinto, restated nearly word-for-word something Peterson, a bestselling author, said during a 2022 interview.

“Even in the revelation of our triumph, we see the depth of our despair,” Qimir said as the episode came to an end.

During an interview on the British podcast “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett,” Peterson shared, “Wherever I go in the world people come up to me and … I wouldn’t say they’re happy to see me. They’re often in tears, you know. And they often have a pretty rough story to relate.”

They quickly share it, the psychologist explained, about how they were suicidal, homicidal, trapped, desperate, but his teaching helped them overcome their struggle.

“It’s an awful thing because, you see, even in the revelation of their triumph, the initial depth of their despair,” Peterson added as he began to weep. “So I wouldn’t change that, but it’s not nothing. And it’s certainly not just happiness. It’s better than happiness, but it’s almost unbearable.”

Peterson responded to the apparent use of his words in “The Acolyte” by posting on X, “I loom large in the imagination of woke Hollywood villain creators.”

I loom large in the imagination of

woke Hollywood villain creators

🙂https://t.co/sqpLGusY06 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 2, 2024

Did Disney ruin "Star Wars"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The latest iteration of “Star Wars” has received its fair share of criticism for being too woke and weird.

“The Acolyte” creator Leslye Headland, a lesbian, appeared to admit that the sci-fi series has been infused with LGBT themes.

“People have told me that it’s the gayest ‘Star Wars’ ever, and I’m frankly into it,” Headland told Drew Taylor of TheWrap in a recent interview.

“The Acolyte” co-star Amandla Stenberg chimed in to say, “I think that ‘Star Wars’ is so gay already.”

We are happy to report that #TheAcolyte is “arguably the gayest #StarWars” yet. 🌈 Happy Pride Month! 😉 pic.twitter.com/3oJSykc4Kq — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 4, 2024

“The Acolyte is a queer, Marxist vandalization of the myth of Star Wars,” The Babylon Bee managing editor Joel Berry wrote in a post on X.

The Acolyte is a queer, Marxist vandalization of the myth of Star Wars. In The Acolyte, the Force is a metaphor for cultural hegemonic power. The Jedi are a metaphor for cisgender white oppressors who hoard the power for themselves. Yes, it really is that obnoxious and stupid. pic.twitter.com/kUOV2CDX15 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 5, 2024

“In The Acolyte, the Force is a metaphor for cultural hegemonic power,” he said. “The Jedi are a metaphor for cisgender white oppressors who hoard the power for themselves. Yes, it really is that obnoxious and stupid.”

So it makes perfect sense that the show would take a Peterson quote seeing people overcome emotional despair and make it a dark saying in a villain’s mouth.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.