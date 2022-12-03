Parler Share
Commentary

Twitter Censored This James Woods Post After One Message from the Democratic Party

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  December 3, 2022 at 7:33am
It would be difficult to look at the files released by Elon Musk on Friday evening and arrive at any other conclusion: Top executives at the social media platform colluded with the Biden campaign to suppress the New York Post’s bombshell report about Hunter Biden’s laptop. And they did so to influence the 2020 presidential election.

Via a lengthy Twitter thread, Rolling Stone editor Matt Taibbi revealed the exchanges between company executives and the campaign in the weeks leading up to the election.

One of the most damning involves their efforts to censor an explosive tweet posted by actor James Woods, a Trump supporter.

The campaign had designed a template that invited users to insert their own photographs into a graphic that featured the caption, “I’m on Team Joe.” It turned out to be a terrible idea when users began adding images that ridiculed then-candidate Joe Biden.

Woods added a photograph from the laptop to the template which featured a naked Hunter Biden smoking a crack pipe while receiving a foot massage from an anonymous partner. He captioned the post, “Feets, don’t fail me now!” Woods altered the caption on the template to read, “I’m on Team Toe,” and the words below to say, “Text TOE to 30330.”

An archive copy of Woods’ censored tweet can be viewed here. WARNING: The post contains graphic imagery which may offend some viewers.

Taibbi noted that both Democratic and Republican operatives made requests to Twitter to remove material they considered unflattering or harmful to their campaigns.

However, Taibbi explained, “[b]ecause Twitter was and is overwhelmingly staffed by people of one political orientation, there were more channels, more ways to complain, open to the left (well, Democrats) than the right.”

To give us an idea of just how liberal Twitter employees are, Taibbi included a chart showing the percentage of their political contributions to each party for the past three election cycles.

In 2018, 96.38 percent of their donations went to Democratic candidates and 3.62 percent to Republicans.

By 2022, a whopping 99.73 percent of employee contributions went to Democrats. Employees clearly had their thumbs on the scale for Biden.

It is terrifying that the Democratic Party, working closely with their co-conspirators at Twitter, had the power to deprive Americans of their constitutional right to free speech.

Following Taibbi’s Twitter thread on Friday night, Musk stated the obvious in a post of his own: “If this isn’t a violation of the Constitution’s First Amendment, what is?”

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Conversation