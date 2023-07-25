Elon Musk Suggests the COVID Vaccine Might Be Responsible for LeBron James' Son's Cardiac Arrest

Elon Musk sidled up to a controversy Tuesday as he offered his thoughts on myocarditis, the coronavirus vaccine, and a cardiac arrested suffered by Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a statement from the family said. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

The statement made no mention of myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the muscle in the heart. The American Heart Association says it can lead to a heart attack.

However, Musk decided to bring up the subject, which became a raging controversy in the era of coronavirus vaccines because of an alleged link found in some studies between the vaccine and the disease.

We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

The comment, of course, generated a vast volume of reactions.

Why are you assuming it’s vaccine related and not a side effect of something else? Speculation is dangerous and possibly disrespectful to James’s family if people start assuming that is the cause when it is unfounded. — Danielle (@Danielledeco) July 25, 2023

Given the how frequently we’re seeing this happen, I’d think the better question is “why are more people not assuming it was the vaxx”. If there’s a potential link isn’t it a requirement that it’s investigated by the medical community??! — Unreasonable Rhino (@unrsnblrhino) July 25, 2023

Moderna. 2 shots + Booster. Young adult. No myocarditis, still jog 4 miles a day, lab results and annual physicals return normal for the last 3 years. Not sure why now all of a sudden every cardiac arrest is now related to vaccines .. but prior to COVID cardiac arrests in young… — Mario (@Mario_4411) July 25, 2023

Elon Musk used Bronny James’ cardiac arrest event to question the safety of COVID vaccines. Musk suggested the incident could be tied to myocarditis, a known, albeit rare, vaccine side effect. Yet, he offered no empathy or concern for Bronny’s health, pic.twitter.com/Do9AeVBxKB — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) July 25, 2023

The Heart Association’s website noted that in three separate studies, a connection between the coronavirus vaccine and myocarditis was found.

The site noted that “An international study published in April 2022 found about 3 in every 1,000 patients hospitalized due to a COVID-19 infection developed acute myocarditis.”

A December 2021 study said most adolescents and young adults with suspected post-vaccine had mild symptoms, but noted the long-term impact is uncertain.

Do you think the COVID vaccine is safe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A July 2021 study found an elevated risk of myocarditis in males between 12 and 39.

The Los Angeles Times noted that it was a positive development that Bronny James was moved out of intensive care quickly.

“Even for a young, healthy athlete, being out of the ICU already is pretty good,” said Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.