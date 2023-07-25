Share
Twitter owner Elon Musk speculates what caused Lebron James' son Bronny to suffered a cardiac arrest.
Twitter owner Elon Musk speculates what caused Lebron James' son Bronny to suffered a cardiac arrest. (Chesnot / Getty Images; Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Suggests the COVID Vaccine Might Be Responsible for LeBron James' Son's Cardiac Arrest

 By Jack Davis  July 25, 2023 at 4:59pm
Elon Musk sidled up to a controversy Tuesday as he offered his thoughts on myocarditis, the coronavirus vaccine, and a cardiac arrested suffered by Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a statement from the family said. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

The statement made no mention of myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the muscle in the heart. The American Heart Association says it can lead to a heart attack.

However, Musk decided to bring up the subject, which became a raging controversy in the era of coronavirus vaccines because of an alleged link found in some studies between the vaccine and the disease.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

The comment, of course, generated a vast volume of reactions.

The Heart Association’s website noted that in three separate studies, a connection between the coronavirus vaccine and myocarditis was found.

The site noted that “An international study published in April 2022 found about 3 in every 1,000 patients hospitalized due to a COVID-19 infection developed acute myocarditis.”

A December 2021 study said most adolescents and young adults with suspected post-vaccine had mild symptoms, but noted the long-term impact is uncertain.

Do you think the COVID vaccine is safe?

A July 2021 study found an elevated risk of myocarditis in males between 12 and 39.

The Los Angeles Times noted that it was a positive development that Bronny James was moved out of intensive care quickly.

“Even for a young, healthy athlete, being out of the ICU already is pretty good,” said Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation