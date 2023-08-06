Share
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16. (JOEL SAGET - AFP / Getty Images)
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16. (JOEL SAGET - AFP / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Will Pay Legal Bills of X Users 'Unfairly Treated' for Posting, Liking on Platform: 'No Limit'

 By Jack Davis  August 6, 2023 at 7:48am
Elon Musk says that X will mark the spot where speaking out or liking what someone says will not come at a cost.

Musk posted Sunday that X, the platform he owns that was formerly called Twitter, will support individuals who say something outside of the corporate guardrails or give a tweet a thumbs-up much to the dismay of a boss who then takes action.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know,” Musk, who has consistently referred to himself as a “free speech absolutist,” posted on his platform.

“And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” he also posted.

'The Biden Family Is Trolling Kamala': Is the President's Sister Trying to Make VP Harris Mad?

The offer was not out there very long when it got a very public response from the Libs of TikTok account, saying streamer Kara Lynne was fired from her job at a gaming company because her personal social media activity crossed a company line.

A Daily Wire report in January had indicated that Lynne, a critic of the transgender movement, had been called to account for her posts on the issue, and subsequently let go.

Do you believe Musk will keep his promise?

Musk then reached out to Lynne, who said the whole thing was a bit more complex, but that she was fired.

Musk Exposes NYT's Support for White 'Genocide,' Then Takes Sledge Hammer to Their Revenue

Twitter comments have cost more than one person a job.

For example, as noted in the Daily Beast, Seattle Times writer David Volodzko managed to get one column written before a tweet got him fired.

He had written about a statue of Vladimir Lenin statue in Seattle but later tweeted that in the hierarchy of evil, Lenin outranked Adolf Hitler because “Hitler only targeted people he personally believed were harmful to society whereas Lenin targeted even those he himself did not believe were harmful in any way.”

That led to a statement from the paper stating, “A Seattle Times editorial writer engaged in Twitter recently in a way that is inconsistent with our company values and those of our family ownership.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation