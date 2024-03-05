Share
News

Elon Musk's Tesla Forced to Halt Production After Suspected Arson Attack by Leftists

 By Jack Davis  March 5, 2024 at 9:46am
Share

Production at the Tesla plant in Germany was short-circuited Tuesday after a power grid arson attack cut power to the plant and the region surrounding it.

A region of about 60,000 people was affected when power was lost due to the fire at a high-voltage power mast, according to The New York Times.

The plant, which employs about 12,500 people, was evacuated after the incident.

Leftists calling themselves the Volcano Group claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter posted online, according to the BBC.

“We sabotaged Tesla,” the letter said, according to Reuters.

Trending:
Unreal: GOP Candidate and MLB Star Steve Garvey Takes Lead Over Rep. Adam Schiff in California Senate Race

Tesla consumes earth, resources, people, workers and in return spits out 6,000 SUVs, killer cars and monster trucks each week,” said the letter, which linked the action to International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8.

“We are currently unable to say when production can be expected to resume,” Tesla said in a statement to the AFP news agency, the BBC reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired back on X.

Are you a fan of Elon Musk?

“These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth, or they’re puppets of those who don’t have good environmental goals,” Musk wrote.

“Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm,” he wrote. Reuters noted that the final words were German for “extremely dumb.”

Brandenburg state Interior Minister Michael Stuebgen said, “If the initial findings are confirmed, this will be a perfidious attack on our electricity infrastructure,” Reuters reported.

“That will have consequences. Here, thousands of people were cut off from basic services and put in danger,” he said.

Related:
Elon Musk Warns Public About What's Happening with Immigration: 'Biden's Strategy Is Very Simple'

Although power to the region was restored Tuesday afternoon, the plant remained offline.

Officials would not confirm reports that police found a sign reading “ordnance buried here” that led to bomb squads being deployed.

Tesla’s desire to expand the plant has been opposed by local residents, who last week opposed cutting trees to allow for an expansion, the Times reported.

Tesla’s German plant has the capacity to make 500,000 vehicles per year, but Tesla wants to double that.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Elon Musk's Tesla Forced to Halt Production After Suspected Arson Attack by Leftists
Christian Actor Chris Pratt Lands Another Big Role, Stars in Upcoming Thriller Alongside 'Dune' Actress Rebecca Ferguson
'Fire Everywhere': Massive Blaze Engulfs Industrial Building, Explosions Send Debris Flying for Miles
Michelle Obama's Office Announces Her Decision on Running for President
'Uncommitted' Voters Look to Hit Biden Harder Than Michigan Ahead of Super Tuesday
See more...

Conversation