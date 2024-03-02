Share
Elon Musk Announces New Ability His AI Will Soon Have - Lawmakers Will Hate This One

 By Connor Cavanaugh  March 2, 2024 at 3:53pm
The days of hiding secrets within legislation may soon be over.

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, shared Thursday that Grok, the company’s conversational generative artificial intelligence chatbot, will be soon capable of summarizing large bills passed by Congress for citizens to better understand.

“In the coming weeks, Grok will summarize these mammoth laws before they are passed by Congress, so you know what their real purpose is,” Musk wrote.

While not every bill sees a ridiculous page count, very often the most important ones see heavily inflated numbers, making it nearly impossible for the common citizen — or other members of the legislature — to fully comprehend.

It’s far from uncommon for lawmakers to include multiple different topics in a single bill, such as the recent border security bill.

That bill brandished massive funds for foreign countries, such as Ukraine and Israel, hiding behind the purpose of securing the U.S. border.

When Congress members are constantly putting forward legislation spanning hundreds of pages, the need to fully read the bill becomes even more important.

Should Congress be made to read and discuss all bills?

Numerous users on X celebrated the announcement, such as GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who joked that people should be able to “already determine a bill’s purpose simply by reading its name and assuming it will do the opposite.”

Another user celebrated that key details, such as the “hidden 2.6 billion of funding for NGOs w/in the fake Border Bill” will now be brought to light with the “game-changing” assistance of AI.

One user brought up a previous comment by Nancy Pelosi when she infamously said “We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it” about health care bill that contained over 2,000-pages. With an AI summary like the one Musk says Grok can provide, that won’t be the case any longer.

Another onlooker noted they’d “prefer a 25-page limit on Congressional bills but this is the next best thing.”

The announcement from Musk could have groundbreaking changes in public understanding of Congressional law.

It may very well lead to a time when those looking to abuse their power by slipping in unwanted provisions will have to instead scurry to their lairs and conceive other ways to scam the American people.

So while others push for developing AI that will increase profit margins and better the lives of those who hold power, it seems Musk is keeping true to his word and working on ensuring it will be a tool that can help humanity as a whole — or at least the American people for now.

Connor Cavanaugh
Connor Cavanaugh is currently a student at the University of North Texas studying Political Science. Connor has lived in Texas for the majority of his life and is a proud conservative.




