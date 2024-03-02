The days of hiding secrets within legislation may soon be over.

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, shared Thursday that Grok, the company’s conversational generative artificial intelligence chatbot, will be soon capable of summarizing large bills passed by Congress for citizens to better understand.

“In the coming weeks, Grok will summarize these mammoth laws before they are passed by Congress, so you know what their real purpose is,” Musk wrote.

In the coming weeks, Grok will summarize these mammoth laws before they are passed by Congress, so you know what their real purpose is — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2024

While not every bill sees a ridiculous page count, very often the most important ones see heavily inflated numbers, making it nearly impossible for the common citizen — or other members of the legislature — to fully comprehend.

It’s far from uncommon for lawmakers to include multiple different topics in a single bill, such as the recent border security bill.

That bill brandished massive funds for foreign countries, such as Ukraine and Israel, hiding behind the purpose of securing the U.S. border.

When Congress members are constantly putting forward legislation spanning hundreds of pages, the need to fully read the bill becomes even more important.

Should Congress be made to read and discuss all bills? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Numerous users on X celebrated the announcement, such as GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who joked that people should be able to “already determine a bill’s purpose simply by reading its name and assuming it will do the opposite.”

Can’t we already determine a bill’s purpose simply by reading its name and assuming it will do the opposite? 😂 On a serious note, my staff and I labor to predict the “effect” of a bill even when I know its “purpose.” 🤔 This sounds like a great tool though! — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 1, 2024

Another user celebrated that key details, such as the “hidden 2.6 billion of funding for NGOs w/in the fake Border Bill” will now be brought to light with the “game-changing” assistance of AI.

The key will be getting important details — like the hidden $2.6 billion of funding for NGOs w/in the fake Border Bill — fully disclosed. If Grok successfully highlights key provisions Congress is so good at burying, it will be game-changing. https://t.co/Ht08bnhJzl — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 1, 2024

One user brought up a previous comment by Nancy Pelosi when she infamously said “We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it” about health care bill that contained over 2,000-pages. With an AI summary like the one Musk says Grok can provide, that won’t be the case any longer.

In 2010 Nancy Pelosi famously said “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” referring to 2000+ page healthcare legislation . AI summary will be of great benefit to lawmakers and public. But can you imagine the impact AI bias can have on our future? https://t.co/X4v1Ht6puf — Adam Rossi (@rossiadam) March 1, 2024

Another onlooker noted they’d “prefer a 25-page limit on Congressional bills but this is the next best thing.”

I'd prefer a 25-page limit on all Congressional bills but this is the next best thing. https://t.co/tNAPii1Wih — Dr. Clayton Forrester (@DrClaytonForre1) March 1, 2024

The announcement from Musk could have groundbreaking changes in public understanding of Congressional law.

It may very well lead to a time when those looking to abuse their power by slipping in unwanted provisions will have to instead scurry to their lairs and conceive other ways to scam the American people.

So while others push for developing AI that will increase profit margins and better the lives of those who hold power, it seems Musk is keeping true to his word and working on ensuring it will be a tool that can help humanity as a whole — or at least the American people for now.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.