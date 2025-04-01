Elon Revealed What He's Paying Alleged Baby-Mama, And the Internet's Collective Jaw Hit the Floor: Claim

Now and then, a fine line exists between gossip and the illumination of perennial truths via social and political commentary.

Monday on the social media platform X, billionaire patriot Elon Musk — owner of X and the electric vehicle company Tesla; friend and ally to President Donald Trump; head of Trump’s waste- and fraud-slashing Department of Government Efficiency; and, according to People, father of 14 children with four different women — announced that he has already paid former X influencer Ashley St. Clair, purportedly the mother of Musk’s most recent child, a total of $2.5 million, along with $500,000 per year.

Meanwhile, X users responded with a mix of astonishment and dark suspicions about St. Clair’s possible motives.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk wrote.

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

Musk made that comment in response to the latest relevant post from investigative journalist Laura Loomer.

For those who do not follow her on X, Loomer has repeatedly demonstrated a remarkable talent for exposing frauds and grifters in the political world while maintaining what looks to this outside observer as a profound loyalty to Trump.

In fact, Loomer seems to value loyalty and detest dishonesty in general. And that has put St. Clair squarely in the investigative journalist’s proverbial cross hairs.

Earlier Monday, Loomer shared a video of St. Clair standing next to a black Tesla outside her Manhattan condo. A man holding a camera phone — or perhaps another male voice off camera — apparently asked her why she planned to sell the vehicle.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she said.

Musk, of course, indicated that no one has yet definitely established the child’s paternity. But the X owner certainly did not rule out himself.

The male questioner tried to extract more details from St. Clair.

“Do you feel like he was sort of, like, vindictive against you in some way?” the questioner asked.

“Uh, yeah, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out,” St. Clair replied.

Ah, she played the misogyny card. Well, that certainly did not help her credibility. Neither did her admission of the last time she tried to speak to Musk: Feb. 13.

Loomer has been all over that and every element of the story involving the “Gold digger and professional gaslighter” St. Clair.

“Ashley, as I reported, has hired anti-Trump lawyers to sue Elon Musk. He was ordered by the court to take a paternity test,” Loomer wrote.

Gold digger and professional gaslighter @stclairashley was caught on camera outside of her ritzy Manhattan condo (paid for by her sugar daddy Elon Musk) selling her $100,000 @Tesla she said was gifted to her by @elonmusk during their romantic relationship. She said she’s… pic.twitter.com/opNxxZxzUY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 31, 2025

St. Clair publicly announced the baby, including Musk’s alleged paternity, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Needless to say, the timing of the announcement raised eyebrows, especially among other women.

As a woman, I know exactly why Ashley St Clair announced the baby today. It wasn’t because she was about to be doxxed, but my money is on Elon being out with another woman tonight for Valentine’s Day and she’s pissed. — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) February 15, 2025

Man. Being rejected on Valentine’s Day makes women go insane. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 15, 2025

Since then, St. Clair has largely stayed out of public view. Her appearance on Monday, however, followed by Musk’s claim to have given her an astronomical amount of financial support, called forth a mixture of disbelief, concern, and jocularity on X.

Why on earth does she need to sell her car when she has $2.5M plus $500K a year? — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) March 31, 2025

The baby has always been the victim in all this, but if what you’re saying is true, then he has been reduced to nothing more than a bargaining chip. I hope you consider getting custody if he turns out to be your son. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 31, 2025

$2.5 million?

I’m willing to have Elon’s child.

We just have to work out a few awkward details.

Mainly the fact that I’m a 60-plus male. But I’ll give it my best shot. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) March 31, 2025

Worth it to make her go away, but damn I’m starting to think I’m in the wrong business 😂 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 31, 2025

Of course — not to single out an otherwise great man whose behavior has placed him in the company of many other men, past and present, great or otherwise — it bears noting that Musk could have avoided this fiasco simply by marrying the mother of his child, preferably the first one, and then staying married. But my own house has too much glass around it to say anything further on that subject.

X users’ dark suspicions about St. Clair’s possible motives, however, do involve matters of public interest that require elaboration.

Loomer, for instance, suggested that the timing of St. Clair’s appearance on Monday revealed it as a “calculated” and “political” stunt.

“Notice how Ashley St Clair chose the day before the special elections in Wisconsin and Florida to sell her Tesla and bash @elonmusk while he’s campaigning to help Republicans win,” Loomer wrote before reiterating that St. Clair has hired anti-Trump lawyers.

Notice how Ashley St Clair chose the day before the special elections in Wisconsin and Florida to sell her Tesla and bash @elonmusk while he’s campaigning to help Republicans win. This is all very calculated. As I told you all, she hired anti-Trump lawyers. This is political. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 1, 2025

Indeed, following Loomer’s lead, some X users identified St. Clair as a likely deep state operative.

The deep state is everywhere. Elon should be careful. — Geare (@rmar_1984) April 1, 2025

It’s a political statement against Elon… her selling the car makes it look like he isn’t helping her. She is playing the victim card. I highly suspect Ashley is a deep state operative meant to hurt Elon, she either got bought out by the deep state or she was a paid operative… — 𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕥’𝕤 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 𝕠𝕟 𝕏 (@ArgentumLiberty) March 31, 2025

In short, this story, at its core, reflects well on no one besides Loomer. To his credit, despite unconfirmed paternity, Musk has at least stepped forward with gargantuan financial support. St. Clair, deep state operative or not, looks about as bitter and selfish as a human being can look.

Meanwhile, barring some divinely-ordered reconciliation, another child will grow up without two parents.

