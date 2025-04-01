Share
Commentary

Elon Revealed What He's Paying Alleged Baby-Mama, And the Internet's Collective Jaw Hit the Floor: Claim

 By Michael Schwarz  April 1, 2025 at 10:30am
Now and then, a fine line exists between gossip and the illumination of perennial truths via social and political commentary.

Monday on the social media platform X, billionaire patriot Elon Musk — owner of X and the electric vehicle company Tesla; friend and ally to President Donald Trump; head of Trump’s waste- and fraud-slashing Department of Government Efficiency; and, according to People, father of 14 children with four different women — announced that he has already paid former X influencer Ashley St. Clair, purportedly the mother of Musk’s most recent child, a total of $2.5 million, along with $500,000 per year.

Meanwhile, X users responded with a mix of astonishment and dark suspicions about St. Clair’s possible motives.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk wrote.

Musk made that comment in response to the latest relevant post from investigative journalist Laura Loomer.

For those who do not follow her on X, Loomer has repeatedly demonstrated a remarkable talent for exposing frauds and grifters in the political world while maintaining what looks to this outside observer as a profound loyalty to Trump.

In fact, Loomer seems to value loyalty and detest dishonesty in general. And that has put St. Clair squarely in the investigative journalist’s proverbial cross hairs.

Earlier Monday, Loomer shared a video of St. Clair standing next to a black Tesla outside her Manhattan condo. A man holding a camera phone — or perhaps another male voice off camera — apparently asked her why she planned to sell the vehicle.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she said.

Musk, of course, indicated that no one has yet definitely established the child’s paternity. But the X owner certainly did not rule out himself.

The male questioner tried to extract more details from St. Clair.

“Do you feel like he was sort of, like, vindictive against you in some way?” the questioner asked.

“Uh, yeah, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out,” St. Clair replied.

Ah, she played the misogyny card. Well, that certainly did not help her credibility. Neither did her admission of the last time she tried to speak to Musk: Feb. 13.

Loomer has been all over that and every element of the story involving the “Gold digger and professional gaslighter” St. Clair.

“Ashley, as I reported, has hired anti-Trump lawyers to sue Elon Musk. He was ordered by the court to take a paternity test,” Loomer wrote.

St. Clair publicly announced the baby, including Musk’s alleged paternity, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Needless to say, the timing of the announcement raised eyebrows, especially among other women.

Since then, St. Clair has largely stayed out of public view. Her appearance on Monday, however, followed by Musk’s claim to have given her an astronomical amount of financial support, called forth a mixture of disbelief, concern, and jocularity on X.

Of course — not to single out an otherwise great man whose behavior has placed him in the company of many other men, past and present, great or otherwise — it bears noting that Musk could have avoided this fiasco simply by marrying the mother of his child, preferably the first one, and then staying married. But my own house has too much glass around it to say anything further on that subject.

X users’ dark suspicions about St. Clair’s possible motives, however, do involve matters of public interest that require elaboration.

Loomer, for instance, suggested that the timing of St. Clair’s appearance on Monday revealed it as a “calculated” and “political” stunt.

“Notice how Ashley St Clair chose the day before the special elections in Wisconsin and Florida to sell her Tesla and bash @elonmusk while he’s campaigning to help Republicans win,” Loomer wrote before reiterating that St. Clair has hired anti-Trump lawyers.

Indeed, following Loomer’s lead, some X users identified St. Clair as a likely deep state operative.

In short, this story, at its core, reflects well on no one besides Loomer. To his credit, despite unconfirmed paternity, Musk has at least stepped forward with gargantuan financial support. St. Clair, deep state operative or not, looks about as bitter and selfish as a human being can look.

Meanwhile, barring some divinely-ordered reconciliation, another child will grow up without two parents.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation