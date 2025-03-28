As they say on social media, inject this directly into my veins.

In fact, if President Donald Trump achieves nothing besides what his friend and ally Elon Musk described in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Thursday, then Trump will have earned his rightful place in the Pantheon of American legends, and every patriotic American should personally volunteer his or her time to help carve Trump’s likeness onto Mount Rushmore.

Indeed, speaking of legends, Musk spoke in revolutionary terms that would have made the Founding Fathers proud.

Owner of the social media platform X and head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, Musk sounded like an ungovernable rebel in a tricorn hat from a more heroic era.

“Well, this is a revolution,” Musk said in a clip posted to X. “And I think it might be the biggest revolution in government since the original Revolution.”

Again, straight into my veins. Now.

“But at the end of the day America’s gonna be in much better shape,” he continued. “America will be solvent. The critical programs that people depend upon will work. And it’s gonna be a fantastic future.”

Then, Musk correctly identified the loudest of all counterrevolutionaries.

“You know, one of the things I learned at PayPal,” he said, “was the — you know who complains the loudest? And with the most amount of fake righteous indignation? The fraudsters.”

Indeed, fraud on an incomprehensible scale has made the Washington, D.C., suburbs America’s wealthiest counties. Only theft can explain the concentration of wealth in an area that produces nothing of value.

4. Musk Calls DOGE the Biggest Government Revolution Since America’s Founding “It might be the biggest revolution in government since the original revolution.” Elon Musk then offered a glimpse into how big he thinks DOGE can be. To Musk, this is more than just a cost-cutting… pic.twitter.com/OjRhQxAfL3 — Overton (@overton_news) March 28, 2025

Readers who would like to watch the entire 38-minute interview may do so in the YouTube video below.

Of all the discoveries I made during 20 years of studying, researching, and teaching Early American History, nothing struck me with such illuminating force as the realization that the Founding Fathers protested and then actively resisted British imperial overreach not because they hated monarchy — at least not at first — but because they recognized that the most alarming threat to their freedom came from nameless and faceless tyrants in the imperial government.

In fact, if it helps, think of those tyrants as members of the 18th-century British deep state.

“There seems to be a direct and formal design on foot, to enslave all America,” John Adams wrote in 1765.

Nine years later, the malice of British officialdom, reflected in the pattern of their behavior, led Thomas Jefferson to the same conclusion.

“Single acts of tyranny may be ascribed to the accidental opinion of a day,” Jefferson wrote in 1774, “but a series of oppressions, begun at a distinguished period, and pursued unalterably through every change of ministers, too plainly prove a deliberate and systematical plan of reducing us to slavery.”

Note the phrases “seems to be a direct and formal design” and “pursued unalterably through every change of ministers.” Who were those scoundrels that seemed to direct affairs in London? And did well-connected collaborators assist them from inside colonial governments? Either way, those tyrants did not answer to the Americans whose lives and resources they presumed to command.

If that sounds familiar, then you understand why DOGE exists.

Trump, of course, has already drawn comparisons to George Washington.

Now Musk, it seems, has adopted the perspective of Adams, Jefferson, and other learned men of their era who burned with indignation not against their fellow British subjects, and by 1774 not even against King George III, but against the nameless and faceless government officials whose tyranny necessitated a real revolution.

